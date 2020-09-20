Draw for Roma and victory for Fiorentina at the start of the Italian League | Soccer

The start of the Italian football league has not been lavish in goals. On a trip to Hellas Verona, Roma went beyond a goalless draw. Fiorentina beat Torino 1-0 at home.

A goal from Gaetano Castrovilli, 78 ‘, in the Florence game gave the home side the provisional lead in Serie A. He was also the only one to be named in the competition’s opening two matches.

Attention is now turned to the Juventus debut of Cristiano Ronaldo in the league, this Sunday, with the reception at Sampdoria (SPTV3, 19:45).

