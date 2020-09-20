Tottenham have new faces but it’s the usual duo that continue to save Mourinho’s day – Observe

The weekend was like any other: Premier League, Sunday noon match, gray skies in England. But there was a different feeling around Tottenham. A feeling of renewal, hope and confidence. Which was in no way related to what the team did on the pitch.

This Saturday, immediately, Tottenham announced two major reinforcements: the return of Gareth Bale, who returns to London seven years after his departure for Madrid, and the arrival of Reguilón, whom the spurs have managed to distract from Manchester United and who comes to win the Europa League with Sevilla. In other words, and from moment to moment, Tottenham managed to reach a higher level which was rare in a team where the difference in quality of Kane, Son and Lucas Moura compared to the other elements is striking. With the prospect of an attacking duo with the English striker and Bale and a reinforced, armored defense with Reguilón, the Spurs would enter the pitch this Sunday with the hope that the next few times will be merry.

‘Bale is back’: Tottenham confirm Bale return and Reguilón signing, Mourinho has two reinforcements in one day

Against Southampton, however, neither Bale nor Reguilón were already available and Mourinho was betting on Kane, Son and Lucas ahead of the attack, leaving the midfielder to Winks, Ndombele and reinforcement Højbjerg. Ndombele, who was decisive in the midweek game against Lokomotiv Plovdiv, when he came in to score the goal that put Tottenham in the Europa League third qualifying round, was the big news in the decisions of the Portuguese coach and thus stole the place from Sissoko.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s loss in the opener to Everton by Carlo Ancelotti, Tottenham came in well and immediately put the ball into the goal: Son opened to Doherty on the right and the former Wolves assisted Kane, who with an acrobatic shot McCarthy (3 ′). The move, however, ended up being ruled out by the South Korean at the start of the play. In a very busy game with no long dead spells, always played at high speed, Southampton was on the verge of scoring soon after, when Lloris dodged Che Adams’ goal with a huge defense (9 ′).

The canceled goal trajectory appeared in the opposite goal after the first quarter of an hour, when Danny Ings scored after a poor approach from Lloris but dominated with his hand in the middle (16 ′). And since there are not two without three, Harry Kane saw yet another invalid goal after the offside of Lucas, who passed the pass (27 ′). And in the middle of the VAR festival, Southampton ended up taking the lead: it was the Saints who were leading on the pitch, with the higher lines and a noticeable rapport between the whole team, always betting on more laces . to get closer to Tottenham’s goal. On the other side, José Mourinho’s side were mostly engaged in counterattacks and were looking for depth behind the back of the opposing defense, with a particular predilection for Son’s speed alongside winger Walker- Peters.

The inauguration of the scoring – at least validly – came shortly after half an hour and returned to Southampton, who were the best team on the pitch. Walker-Peters, with a long pass, found Danny Ings entering the penalty area and the forward only needed two touches to sign a brilliant finish with a cross shot (32 ′). Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side rightly went for an advantage but failed to win for the break as Son equalized the result in the discounts with a cross kick after a heartbreaking pass from Kane (45 + 2 ′). The South Korean scored on Tottenham’s first valid shot at McCarthy’s goal throughout the first half, which was yet another clue of what had happened at St. Mary’s until the break. .

In the second half, Mourinho took out Ndombele to throw Lo Celso and Tottenham’s entry couldn’t have been better: from the start, Son came back from Kane and shot with his left foot as only the Southampton keeper was ahead (47 ′). The South Korean and English are the most prolific Premier League pair since Son arrived in England in 2015, and they already have 23 goals together. Hasenhüttl threw Oriol Romeu, Mourinho responded with Lamela’s entry but the Players of the Match were chosen.

For the third time in the match, Kane served Son with a deep pass and the South Korean had the patience to wait for McCarthy to leave and cross the ball to complete the treble (64 ′). The accounts were not closed and Son was still on time to score the fourth goal – still with the help of the England striker, of course – just over a quarter of an hour before the final whistle ( 73 ′). Until the end, Kane also scored, with a timely reload (82 ′), and Ings scored with a penalty (90 ′), leaving the end result of 2-5.

With an absolutely devastating second half, Tottenham left Southampton no chance and settled on the deadly duo formed by Son and Kane. José Mourinho’s side received two reinforcements this weekend and have renewed hope: but it is the usual company that continues to save Spurs Day and ended up securing the first Premier League win this season.