It couldn’t have worked better for José Mourinho on the day he turns 20 as head coach. Tottenham went to Southampton to score 5-1 in a game they started to lose.

A goal from Danny Ings in the 32nd minute put the home side in the lead and predicted another complicated trip for the Portuguese manager to the Premier League, but Son Hetung-Min was unwilling to let Mourinho down.

The South Korean scored four goals, the first of which was at halftime, and secured an even more robust triumph with Harry Kane’s fifth goal in the 81st.

