INTERVIEW: Covid-19: Brazilian community in Portugal lost their jobs and faced further discrimination – analyst (C / AUDIO)

*** Audio service available on www.lusa.pt ***

Lisbon, Sep 20, 2020 (Lusa) – A researcher at the Portuguese Institute of International Relations Ana Paula Costa considers Brazilian women in Portugal to be one of the groups most affected by job losses during childbirth, with more risk of discrimination.

Creator of a network of solidarity promoted by 200 Brazilian women who supported hundreds of compatriots during the confinement caused by the pandemic in Portugal, Ana Paula Costa is worried about the situation of many compatriots: “There is a lot of unemployment, and, for example, in catering, those who managed to stay lost income due to the fall [provocada pela pandemia]. They went part-time. Other [mulheres] they even lost their jobs and some chose to return to Brazil ”.

At the same time, the director of Casa do Brasil in Lisbon notes “an increase in vulnerability at work, because people need a job and are ready to receive any salary” and that discrimination “has a lot increased ”, through social networks.

“Xenophobic speeches against Brazilian women in Portugal have multiplied, (…) a speech that has always existed, stereotyped about Brazilian women, linked to their body and their sexuality”, but which has now become worse, at -he thinks.

Ana Paula Costa recalled that during the pandemic, there had been “a period of fake news in relation to covid-19. A certain idea spread on social networks that the covid had been introduced in Portugal by immigrants ”.

The social pressure and emotional and mental stability of many immigrants was a concern that the Geni Platform (the Brazilian women’s collective of which Ana Paula Costa is a part) felt on behalf of their compatriots during their confinement.

“The women fell into despair, and as the financial issue greatly influences mental health, and many of them had children, incomes to pay and other bills, the pandemic brought a lot of anxiety (. ..) and a crisis of depression, “he said.

The solidarity network, identifying that this was the first problem to arise with the pandemic, “succeeded in bringing together psychologists, who worked here in Portugal and were registered, to be able to assist these women on a voluntary basis”, a- he said.

And as psychological problems arose for financial reasons and loss of work, the network created a second group, that of social support, which “had lawyers who guided the women on the rights they had with the changes in the world. security support rules. Social, with the new rules for dismissal, with rules for termination and termination of contracts, ”he said.

In this second social support group, there was another front, that which helped with food and which, in a first phase, started to direct women who asked for this type of help to the food bank.

“We started to organize ourselves to be able to help these women financially and ended up sending financial assistance. We were able to collect from the women in the group and collected around 400 euros and we managed to do it until the women managed to get a response from the bank, ”he said, in addition to providing basic food baskets.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

After the birth, the solidarity network ended, but it continued to support the 232 women who registered to ask for help and another group, that of employment assistance, which helps women to look for a new job, where they live.

ATR // PJA

Lusa / End

continue reading