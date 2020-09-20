Convention fails on Ventura National Council’s list, which must remake it | André Ventura

André Ventura needed a two-thirds majority of the favorable votes from delegates for the convention to elect the list of his new national leadership, but he did not even get a simple majority of favorable votes. Of the 510 registered delegates, only 378 voted, but the list received 193 votes against and 183 for; there was also a blank vote and a null vote. To reach the qualified majority, André Ventura needed at least 252 votes and was 69 votes from the target.

André Ventura responded by asking for the suspension of work to draw up a new list to go to the votes this afternoon. You now have two hours (until 3:30 p.m.) to present a new proposal to the convention table. If he fails again, André Ventura can remain president, but the party will have to convene a new convention for this election, according to the information provided to the PUBLIC by the president of the national council of jurisdiction.

The list he handed over to the convention table on Saturday night kept as Vice-Presidents Diogo Pacheco de Amorim (the party ideologue and who will replace Ventura in Parliament during the presidential campaign), Nuno Afonso (who was the first and will discuss with Amorim, who is moving up a notch in the hierarchy) and José Dias (president of the PSP Technical Union) who moves to fourth place. Because the third was the academic Gabriel Mithá Ribeiro. In fifth place was the diplomat António Tanger Correia.

Ventura had announced that due to the growth of the party, he needed to expand the team of vice-presidents (two more) and members (double from four to eight), and also create the positions of secretary general and deputy secretary general.

The first two members remained in the vowel team – Ricardo Regalla and Lucinda Ribeiro – and Salvador Posser de Andrade and Joaquim Chilrito ​​left. And, in order, Rita Matias, Pedro Frazão (veterinarian), Patrícia Sousa Uva (fifth in the list of Lisbon legislatures), Tiago Sousa Dias (was a candidate for the Alliance outside the European circle), Fernando Gonçalves ( coordinator of Chega in Madeira) and also a name to be indicated by the Pro-Life party in the context of the merger with Chega.

Motion and amendments to the bylaws proposed by Ventura approved

Despite the failure of the national leadership, André Ventura succeeded in having the delegates approve, by more than 90% of the votes, his proposals for modifying the statutes which imply a strengthening of his powers and an increase in the confidence of the teams including the most controversial Young people arrive and advice. In the case of municipal branches, it is established that they are appointed by the district political commissions.

The rules now stipulated for Chega Chega imply that the board of directors (a president and six members) is appointed by the national council – and not elected as some have predicted – for three-year terms, meaning that a national council can approve, during its mandate, two youth mandates. The top nomination option instead of allowing the election of young leaders is the instrument available to André Ventura to try to control the entry of extremist militants.

The National Political Commission is also created, a new consultative body of the national direction on questions of general political orientation, which is composed of “an indefinite number of prestigious members of civil society”. It will have a national coordinator and will be chaired by one of the vice-presidents in the absence of the party president.

Other changes proposed by Ventura that are part of the statutes are increasing the terms of party organs from three to four years to coincide with the term of legislatures; the posts of Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General are created, which are appointed by the President; increases the national council from three to five vice-presidents and the members from four to eight; the party president is elected directly by the vote of all the militants; the national court of jurisdiction goes from five to seven.

The ideologue Diogo Pacheco de Amorim, meanwhile, also saw his proposal to modify the statutes approved, creating a study firm composed of members with “academic and scientific skills, with the aim of advising, supporting and supporting political positions of the party in the various countries. social areas. This new body is also placed under the responsibility of the national management, which appoints its coordinators.

