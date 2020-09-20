SPD leader for education top: Esken proposes free tutoring for students – politics

In view of the corona pandemic, SPD leader Saskia Esken has brought free education for underprivileged students into discussion.

“Why don’t we give the students a subscription to a quality-controlled tutoring platform?” The politician told the Funke media group newspapers. According to Esken, the costs could be covered with the money set aside for trips to the school camp that have now been canceled.

Esken is not only chairman of the SPD, but also a digital expert and member of the coalition committee, which in August decided on a special program for the digitization of schools.

“We need to minimize the disadvantages socially disadvantaged families and their children face in dealing with the pandemic and compensate them as much as possible,” Esken emphasizes.

Esken will also consult with Chancellor Merkel on Monday

Education justice in this day and age also means that lessons are offered continuously and nationally. In addition, children and adolescents who could not participate in classroom lessons due to previous illnesses or quarantines should be well-equipped with technical equipment.

To achieve this, the federal and state governments would need to work together. Schools should not be left alone in the face of protracted digitization. Esken will participate in talks between the Ministers of Education and Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) in the chancellery next Monday. The focus is again on the technical equipment and digitization of schools.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in her video podcast on Saturday that the digitization must be continued with “high pressure”. “We need them as an indispensable addition to face-to-face education.”

The federal government is backing the states with massive investments, Merkel said. As part of the Digital School Pact alone, it supports the development of digital learning and digital infrastructures in general and vocational schools with a total of six billion euros.

Merkel said she was pleased to see face-to-face classes in schools again. “I am very happy that the schools are back in class after the summer holidays, even though daily life under Corona conditions is not the same as before,” said the Chancellor.

The incumbent chair of the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK), Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Education Stefanie Hubig (SPD), assured himself in view of Monday’s conversation that the federal and state governments “ in the special situation of the corona pandemic would share their responsibility for the further development of digitization. observe our schools ”. They are currently working hard to “clarify any open questions in the planned additional agreements to the Digital Pact as soon as possible”. (dpa, AFP)