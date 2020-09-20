Miguel Oliveira finished fifth after a good recovery | Motorbike

A fantastic recovery from Miguel Oliveira led the Portuguese rider to reclaim ten places in the MotoGP Riviera (GP) Grand Prix and finish fifth, in a race where Spaniard Maverick Viñales claimed his first victory of the season.

After an unhappy qualifying session, with two crashes, Oliveira found himself relegated to 15th position on the starting grid, but ended up being happy in the race, where he added 11 points in the overall standings, where he occupies now eighth place with 59 points. One more than the Italian Valentino Rossi and ahead of the rest of the KTM riders.

The Rimini Riviera MotoGP GP podium was completely occupied by the Spaniards, with Juan Mir in second and Pol Espargaro in third, benefiting from a penalty from Frenchman Fabio Quartararo.

In the lead, Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso (who finished eighth) remained with 84 points, but now only one point behind Quartararo and Viñales.

