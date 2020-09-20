Filipe Albuquerque wins the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the secondary category | Races

The Portuguese Filipe Albuquerque (United Autosports) won this Sunday the 24 Hours of Le Mans in motorsport, in the LMP2 category, the second most important, and became world endurance champion in the respective class, even if for the title to be effective, it is Albuquerque had to line up at the start of the last race in Bahrain.

Driving a United Sports Oreca 07, the Portuguese, who teamed up with Britons Phil Hanson and Paul di Resta, beat the Oreca 07 of the Jota Sport team of the other competing Portuguese, António Félix da Costa .

Albuquerque started from pole position among the LMP2s and held that position until the end, finishing the race in fifth place overall.

In the main category, the Toyota TS050 driven by Sébastien Buémi, Brendon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima was the winner of the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, winning the LMP1 world title to decide in the last race: the 8 hours of Bahrain , the 14 November.

At the end of the race, Filipe Albuquerque made no secret of his satisfaction, considering “a dream come true” to have won the race in the LMP2 category. “Occasionally, we have already achieved it [o título]but, legally, we have to line up for the last race in Bahrain. So for now, we can celebrate victory at Le Mans, the rest will come with time. The team did an amazing job, we the riders always did our best and I have no doubt that we are just winners, ”said Albuquerque, who lived the last round from the pits.

“It was a very sweaty race, but we took the cup home. It was really until the last lap ”, commented Albuquerque, after seeing his teammate Phil Hanson cut the first place by beating the team of the other Portuguese in the race, António Félix da Costa (Jota).

