Judge lifts ban on Chinese app WeChat in US – Observer

A California judge lifted the Commerce Department’s ban on downloading the WeChat app in the United States, owned by Chinese company Tencent, which was due to go into effect on Sunday. The ban imposed by the United States, in the name of Social Security, was aimed at objectively deactivating the functions of the application (app) used by approximately 19 million people on American soil to exchange messages, make purchases and payments and other services.

The tax was, however, challenged in court by a group of app users who claimed the ruling restricted freedom of expression.

Last Friday, the US Department of Commerce announced that it would block downloads of WeChat (Chinese WhatsApp) and TikTok (for video sharing) applications on US app purchase sites and that the country’s authorities would oppose its veto to its full use in the United States on November 12, citing national security concerns.

In the case of WeChat, it has also banned the possibility that from Sunday it will be possible to make any transfer of funds or payment in the United States through this application.

China said on Saturday it would act against foreign companies and individuals who “endanger” its sovereignty and security, and issued new rules on a list of “untrusted entities” announced more ago. 15 months old and not yet published.

However, on Saturday, the United States government announced that it would postpone the implementation of measures against TikTok for a week after Trump approved a preliminary deal so that he could continue to operate in the country. The aggressive tactics of the Trump administration are part of its latest attempt to contain the influence of China, a rising economic superpower.

Since taking office in 2017, Trump has waged a trade war with China, blocking mergers involving Chinese companies and stifling the activities of Chinese companies like mobile phone and telecommunications equipment maker Huawei. China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned the US measures and urged the country to end what it called “intimidating behavior.” The ministry also guaranteed that China would take “necessary measures” to protect its Chinese companies.