Hesse and Bavaria for tax incentives: Home office workers should be able to deduct five euros a day – economy

Hesse and Bavaria want to work in the Federal Council to ensure that more people can deduct their home office from the tax. Citizens, who cannot set up their own office, in particular, should benefit from the planned “simple option”, as Bavarian Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) and his Hessian colleague Michael Boddenberg (CDU) announced on Sunday.

The initiative they want to bring to the Federal Council’s Finance Committee stipulates that a lump sum of five euros can be set as income-related expenses for the whole day in the home office – a maximum of 600 euros per year.

According to the plans of the Ministers of Finance, no special requirements for the apartment are necessary. They wanted “the additional costs of a home office to be applied bureaucratically with income taxes,” the ministers said. The proposal contributes “to tax simplification” and could “help calm the frequent conflicts with the tax office in current practice with the costs of the office”.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

This is not the first attempt in this direction. Among other things, FDP member Gerald Ullrich demanded more tax benefits for working at home in May. “The home office should be able to apply for tax purposes,” the politician said.

Currently, only those who have their own room can work for tax purposes for their work at home. “But that lacks the reality of most employees,” Ullrich complained.

The members of the CSU of the Federal Assembly are also entering the last year of this legislative period with a corresponding demand. The regional group also wants to promote the home workplace from a tax point of view and introduce a “flexi week” during which employers and employees can agree on flexible working hours. (DPA)