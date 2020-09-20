“Racism in the French police is very serious” | Racism

Journalist Valentin Gendrot was infiltrated for two years in the French police, telling everything he lived in a book in which he reveals the daily life of a Parisian police station. And the portrait is anything but flattering.

“There is no control to enter the police. There were six of us in my room and there was one person with a youth file, one with clear neo-Nazi connections and me, a journalist. The police are recruiting who can, ”he explains, especially after the terrorist attacks of 2015 when it was necessary to recruit new agents in a short period of time.

Just as recruitment is not the most appropriate, training is also poor. “The police learn to patrol, to check in the street, to shoot, but no one really learns to intervene in a situation of domestic violence. And domestic violence and problems between neighbors constitute a large part of police interventions in a city, ”he explained.

With poor recruitment and mediocre training, it is not surprising to the recurring racism witnessed by Valentin Gendrot in the police, with people checked in the street because of their skin color and black, Maghrebian detainees , Arabs or immigrants in general treated as “bastards” other insults.

“Racism in the police is something very serious and even more serious because the police represent the French state,” he said.

The French journalist, who had previously performed other undercover duties, as a home salesperson or call center worker, began by completing an initial three-month training as a hired police officer and throughout his life. police time, nobody ever knew which ones. that was really his intention.

These two years have enabled Valentin Gendrot because it is “one of the most difficult jobs” in France because the agents spend their time “immersed in violent environments”. It is his daily life: “It is extremely difficult”.

The journalist’s objective was to report on the daily life of a neighborhood police station, but he still had 13 months before being transferred to one, the 19e arrondissement police station in Paris, where he witnessed for six months of the inability of the police to process. the daily problems he had to face.

“In the 19th arrondissement, there are problems of prostitution, drugs, numerous violent thefts. But these thefts are linked to the use of crack cocaine. The police can try to catch those who steal and sell crack cocaine, but the big drug dealers are not there. We only touch the surface of the problems when we are the neighborhood police, ”said Gendrot.

This inability to really solve problems and the pressure with which they are forced to live every day explain the large number of suicides among police officers in France. In 2019 alone, 59 police officers ended their own lives, including one at the police station where the journalist was infiltrated.

“There are many elements that can explain the number of suicides in the police. From the start, the difference between what they expected to do and what they actually did and the fact that part of the population hated the police. Living every day with the hatred of part of the population is something very special. At the same time, when you are a police officer, you experience violence and social misery on a daily basis, ”he said.

Added to this are “completely degrading working conditions”, low wages (a hired police officer earns 1340 euros per month on the base), the absence of hierarchies and psychological support, but also the authorization to carry a permanent weapon service, allowed even when the police are not working.

But living in violence also ends up being expressed in the violence committed daily by the police themselves. “Of course, I had heard of this type of violence, but there is a big difference between watching TV and being a witness. My relationship with violence is to run away, but I had to be passive about what I saw. I was not there to make waves, I was there to show how it goes from the inside, ”said the journalist.

One of the most controversial moments in the book is when the author describes an episode in which one of his colleagues beats up a teenage boy and then produces a false report about what happened, claiming that the young man also had attacked the police. Gendrot participated in this patrol and in the drafting of this report.

“Regarding the false report and the false testimony, I could not include this episode in my book and I decided to do so because I have an honesty pact with the reader”, declared the journalist who saw the opening of the French National Police Inspectorate. an investigation into this specific case after leaving the book since the young man had subsequently filed a complaint against the police officer in question.

After his period of immersion, Valentin Gendrot concludes that “the French police are doing badly”. “The police are even hiding things that are wrong. As long as the police do not speak out, especially of the malaise, things will only get worse, ”he said, adding that the police need“ to be reformed ”.

Accused of not respecting journalistic ethics, Gendrot defends himself by saying that he has fully respected the rules of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and guarantees that his time in the police has changed his daily life: “I grew up in a serene environment and I had never met a kind of violent. This passage of the police made me more suspicious of the other.

