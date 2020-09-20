Pressure on Seehofer is growing: SPD, FDP and Greens are calling for their own research into racism politics

Protected against viruses, but not against criticism: Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) makes a point in the debate on racism … Photo: dpa

Domestic politicians from the SPD, the FDP and the Greens have asked the federal interior minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) to have his own racism study carried out at the police. It was “the wrong way” that the minister, despite exposing several chat groups with far-right content to the police in North Rhine-Westphalia, “stubbornly rejected an independent study,” said SPD deputy group leader Dirk Wiese in the Tagesspiegel. was published in Berlin.

Wiese explained that a study in close consultation with trade unions and works councils “could make the discussion more objective and provide preventive approaches to actively prevent such incidents in the future”. This also serves to protect the police officers in their day-to-day work and reinforces “the great number of those who have both feet on the ground of the Basic Law and who work daily for our democracy”.

Seehofer had stated last weekend that despite the investigation against 29 officials, he would not commission an investigation that focused solely on the police and the allegations of structural racism within the police force. The Interior Ministry is preparing a study on racism in society, he told “Bild am Sonntag”: “This requires a much broader approach to society as a whole, and we are working on that.”

Deputy of the CDU faction doubts the usefulness of a police study

The Deputy Chairman of the Union Parliamentary Group in the Bundestag, Thorsten Frei, questioned the usefulness of an investigation into extremism among the police. “In the past, similar investigations quickly reached their methodological limits,” the CDU politician told the German news agency.

It is “relatively naive to believe that about 300,000 police officers indicate in surveys or sociological studies whether they have an extremist attitude”. Frei previously advocated strong constitutional protection and strong security authorities with corresponding powers.

The Greens’ domestic political spokeswoman Irene Mihalic said Seehofer’s demand was “nothing more than a smoking candle to distract from the police incidents.”

Studies on racism in society have been around for a long time. It is “essential to conduct a scientific study specifically for the police in order to obtain reliable data on the extent and especially the causes of anti-constitutional attitudes within the police”. This is necessary because the police exercises within the monopoly of violence and special requirements are imposed on officers.

Shocked by the incidents at his state police: NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) in a debate by the state parliament on this topic Photo: dpa

“Such an investigation would mainly strengthen the back of the officers who have both feet on the ground of our constitution,” said Mihalic, who also worked as a police officer. The Green politician applauded the fact that some interior ministers no longer wait for Horst Seehofer, but want to have studies carried out themselves.

The FDP also considers its own investigation necessary. “Since reports of far-right incidents to security authorities are likely to shake people’s confidence, a scientific investigation should continue to be scrutinized,” said Konstantin Kuhle, the FDP’s domestic policy spokesman. Seehofer’s proposal for a study of racism in society could therefore be “only a first step”.

Kuhle welcomed the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution to present its overdue report on racism and extremism to security authorities by the end of the month. “It was a mistake that the national picture of the situation was not presented together with the 2019 Constitutional Protection Report and it is still a long time coming,” he said.