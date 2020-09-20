The United States broke with the other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and unilaterally announced the reintroduction of international sanctions against Iran, a move contested by the rest of the international community, which views Washington’s decision without no legal basis.

In response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who made the announcement on Saturday and threatened other UN members who did not comply with Washington’s directive, the UK, France and Germany have warned the United States that their unilateral decision to reintroduce the international sanctions lifted in 2015 has no legal validity.

“The United States no longer participates in the JCPOA [acordo com o Irão] after their withdrawal from the agreement on May 8, 2018. Therefore, any decisions or actions they might take in this process have no legal effect, ”said Germany, the United Kingdom and the United Kingdom. France in a joint declaration. “We have worked tirelessly to preserve the agreement and maintain our commitment,” added the three countries.

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (United States, China, Russia, France and United Kingdom) and Germany signed the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan (JCPOA) with Iran in 2015, in order to to put an end to Iran’s nuclear program, subject it to regular independent inspections.

. @ SecPompeo: In accordance with our rights under Resolution 2231, the United States has launched the snapback process to restore virtually all previously lifted UN sanctions, including the embargo. This will make the world a safer place. https://t.co/Yg8SC0mp9j

– State Department (@StateDept) September 20, 2020

Three years later, when Donald Trump was already in the presidency, the United States abandoned the JCPOA and announced the imposition of sanctions against Iran. The remaining countries, however, have maintained the agreement with Tehran which, contrary to what the United States says, ensure that Iran does not violate the JCPOA and that it continues to allow access to independent inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect its uranium production.

Despite the abandonment of the agreement in 2018, the United States believes it has the power to reimpose sanctions against Iran, including arms purchases, which were lifted in 2015 after the agreement was signed. To this end, they claim a JCPOA mechanism which allows one or the other of the parties to denounce the agreement, in the event of violation by the other party, and to return to what existed before the entry into force. of the document.

The United States unilaterally ceased to participate in #JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and subsequently did not participate in any JCPOA related activity. It therefore cannot be considered a participating state in the JCPOA and cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under the UNSC resolution. 2231 https://t.co/4Uo1h7vM8v

– Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 20, 2020

The other signatories, however, have a different interpretation. As in the position taken by London, Paris and Berlin – in accordance with what Beijing and Moscow defend – the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, stressed that the United States “cannot be considered as a participating state in the JCPOA and that [por isso] they cannot start the process of restoring UN sanctions ”. For his part, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that due to “uncertainty”, it is not possible to declare that the sanctions have been reintroduced.

Isolation

However, international isolation does not appear to deter the United States in its attack on Iran and, as The Guardian writes, not only is a legal dispute at stake, but also an escalation of tensions between Washington and others. signatories of the agreement, with the United States claiming the power to act against countries that do not reintroduce sanctions against Tehran. In addition, they claim that the lifting of the arms embargo against Iran from October is void, despite the UN Security Council deciding otherwise in August.

According to Hamidreza Azizi, an analyst at the think tank of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, the ironclad announced by Washington is further proof of the divisions between the United States and the rest of the West, which could worsen ” especially if Trump is re-elected president ”. “The United States wants to keep Iran in the international spotlight, continuing to present the Islamic Republic as a threat to international peace and security,” the analyst told Al-Jazeera.

Azizi also points out that there are clear reasons why European countries, Russia and China are not accepting American requests. First, because they “would pave the way for an arbitrary interpretation of international treaties by Washington,” and second, “Iran’s reaction to the sanctions could lead the country to abandon the JCPOA or even the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. “.

In Tehran, the European reaction was greeted with enthusiasm. “Today we can say that the ‘maximum pressure’ by the United States against the Iranian nation, legally and politically, has turned into ‘maximum isolation’ for the United States,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a televised speech broadcast on Sunday. referring to “a momentous day in the diplomatic history” of Iran. “We will never give in to pressure from the United States and Iran will give an overwhelming response to the bullying from the United States,” he guaranteed.

With the uncertainty hanging over future sanctions, the Iranian currency continues to fall and on Sunday the rial hit a new all-time low against the US dollar. Since 2018, when the United States reintroduced sanctions against Iran, the Iranian currency has lost 75% of its value, according to Reuters.

