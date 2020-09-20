CDS Leader Refuses to Sink Party, Says He “Will Be Reborn Stronger” Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos

One day when the CDS-PP came in last place, with 1.1% of voting intentions in the Aximage poll published this Sunday by JN and TSF, Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos traveled to Oliveira do Bairro, in the district of Aveiro, to withdraw “Scrolls of the autarchic quality” of the Christian Democrats and to respond to those who see the party condemned to ignorance. “To those who condemn our death: we are here to be reborn, once again, stronger”, declared the head of the CDS-PP, at the end of the Popular School for Youth (JP).

In a speech full of criticism against the government of António Costa and a few bites to Chega, without ever naming the party of André Ventura, the Christian Democrat leader did not speak directly of the ballot which puts the party behind the free in the voting intentions of the Portuguese and tried to announce that the party will present, as part of the discussion of the State Budget (OE) for 2021, a proposal to create a “pharmacy voucher” to help the elderly to acquire drugs.

It was with the praise of local power – the Oliveira do Bairro Chamber is headed by a Christian Democrat – that Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos began his intervention in the Quartel das Artes. The CDS is a nationally established party, not a local one, and has its main protagonists in the politics of proximity, with a high level, merit and a sense of responsibility and mission, ”he declared. And speaking to the current mayor, Duarte Novo, praised his team, who in their own words “revolutionized Oliveira do Bairro – has no parallel with the type of situationism that has been known before ”. “Duarte Novo is up to the quality of autonomy of the CDS and its dynamic role as a society,” he said, calling on olive growers to give the party an absolute majority in the 2021 municipalities.

The CDS president recalled that the first confrontation the party has to face are the regional elections in the Azores, already next month. With Artur Lima, head of the Azores CDS, in the room, Rodrigues dos Santos declared that the party wants to improve the results in order to “consolidate itself as the third political force” in the Azores region. The elections to the Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region of the Azores, to be held on October 25, will be a “proof of life” for the party and the leader’s objective is to “consolidate the CDS as the third political force” , he said, adding that this challenge “will pack CDS for a chain of sustainable growth, proving that, as some celebrate polls, centrists will celebrate the results,” he predicted, noting that Christians -Democrats can “be the change” in this archipelago.

“A vote in the CDS in the Azores means a vote in the only party that can win the absolute majority of the PS” and can prevent “extremism from occurring in the Azores parliament,” he stressed.

As for the municipal elections of 2021, Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos says he wants to “add mayors, if possible mayors, to guarantee and strengthen the majority of the chambers which are chaired by the CDS and in alliance policy, where they function and well. , to allow the CDS to guarantee the renewal of its mandates, by winning new ones and by strengthening its territorial network of mayors from north to south and islands ”. “We are a party which, of course, wants to stand for election with good results, we want to satisfy the ambitions of our party in the elections, but we want to govern for the next generations”, he stressed, calling to the mobilization of all. The “success” of the party will depend on the leadership, but above all on each of the leaders and activists of the CDS “, whom he called” the 40,000 or so spokespersons “and” ambassadors “centrist at the local level.

