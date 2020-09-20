Giant Ruth, “Lex” and the dangers of populist opportunism | Opinion

The physical disappearance of U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, still named by Reagan, the second woman to rise to the top of the judicial hierarchy in what is the (still) only superpower in the world today ‘ hui, corresponded to a campaign engagement of the ex-president which, of course, could have been perceived as something populist.

On the other hand, nominated by a Republican, one could perhaps expect a more conservative and less exposed position from her. Decades later, “Notorious RBG” filled pavilions with people wanting to hear an octogenarian, TV documentaries and the sweet joke that characterized this admirable woman who commented that for her it was an admiration to see young people wanting to take selfies with a woman of their own. age.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the face of feminism on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died

Ginsburg has always been described as a feminist. It is clear that the times in which he lived demanded a more “muscular” approach to the differences in opportunity between women and men, which still exist. Likewise, their positions on abortion and other divide issues in terms of so-called “customs” have always been a breath of fresh air for those, like me, who have a liberal outlook on these issues.

Harvard, his “alma mater”, dedicated very correct and inspired words to him which serve as a reference for all of us. Lawyers and non-lawyers. This woman’s battles have gone far beyond the law, making her a person who, agreeing or not with her specific positions, has earned the respect of all who are not fully Orthodox and intellectually dishonest. The legal study of his heritage will be made, but what I wanted to emphasize here is the model of honesty and absolute conviction in the principle of equality that this judge has always known how to be.

Perhaps for this reason, it is not surprising that Trump, in a small maneuver in all respects, has already started the process of his replacement, while the corpse is still warm. A complex process, shared between the President and the Senate, where Republicans are in the majority. There is the decency that in times of day to day management, Ruth’s memory will not be vilified in this way, trying to get the current president to appoint three “judges” who, if so, will do so. of the Supreme Court, the most conservative and centralist judicial organ of recent decades. Let the famous American checks and balances prevent this attack on Republican ethics, not that of the Trump party (in which I have no faith), but that of the “res publica”.

Well, here at home, the continuation of Operation Lex has been reported. Naturally, between a monster of law and the fact that judges of higher courts and lawyers, in addition to other citizens, are among the defendants, causes a huge contrast. And it is also customary for this procedural moment to bring populist opportunism into the public arena that benefits no one.

Continuation of Operation Lex points to four distributions addicted to Lisbon relations

All presumed innocent until the final judgment of a possible conviction decision, it is obvious that, if the case described in more than 400 pages of prosecutions by the Supreme Court is proved, what will have happened is very serious and a decision is expected. in agreement. I hate to ask for an “exemplary condemnation”, in the style of the fiercest negative general prevention, because it is not the center of intervention of our criminal law: the fact is judged and not the subject.

You can’t just take the cloud for Juno and say that all magistrates (and lawyers) are corrupt, that all file distributions are imperfect, that you buy and sell “à la carte” decisions. One need only wander the world of the courts for a moment to know that this is a huge lie and that the near unanimity of these professionals are reasonable and competent, administering justice according to the law and their own. conviction, as required by the Constitution and the laws.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

As with politicians, it might take a few votes to say that everything is rotten, even justice, that they all eat from one bowl, but, in the short term, that means a huge violation of the rule of law. , because whoever proclaims it is helping to discredit a sovereign body – the courts – which is at the heart of our most legitimate way of life. Separating the wheat from the chaff and, on the other hand, some voices calling for changes in inspections or other matters related to the internal organization and government of justice also seem to me rushed. You never legislate on concrete events, because you never start building a house on land that is still smoking.

A note of encouragement, to finish. The phase of oral examinations for access to the ECJ (Centro de Estudos Judiciários, our school for the judiciary) has recently ended, amidst strict and necessary public health measures. It is always a great pleasure to participate in these juries which, as they are nicknamed Edgar Taborda Lopes, deputy director of the institution, are “the largest party of the Portuguese legal community”, to bring together judges and parliamentarians, lawyers, university professors and, professionally untrained citizens.

I have no current event in which those who work with the law are called upon to assess those who wish to be judges or prosecutors, in a competition which, to my knowledge, is the most demanding for any career in our country . Congratulations to the director of the CEJ, João Silva Miguel, to the two other deputy directors, Paulo Guerra and Luís Pereira, to all the employees and colleagues who have responded to this challenge. So, very modestly, we also honor the memory of Ruth.

continue reading