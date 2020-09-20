What is the world doing: four questions for Josef Joffe – politics

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen made her first speech on the state of the Union in the greatest EU crisis, even in three languages. But who was the addressee? Santa Claus?

VdL calls for the good and the beautiful: more climate policy, Corona aid, freedom rights and disapproval of the bad guys in Russia, Poland, Trump’s America, England and Turkey. All correct slogans. But above all, she wants more power and money for the EU, as befits a boss.

The 27 national greats, who think ahead of their own careers and their own national bag in bad times, listen carefully. Because elections are won at home, not in Brussels. Santa has unlimited resources, “Röschen” has to collect 27 states.

As soon as he wakes up from the coma, Alexei Navalny is fighting again and wants to return to Russia. Until the Kremlin finally crashes into it?

N. gets an A for bravery. But it is not necessarily safer abroad. Because Putin’s regime has no national borders. Everywhere ‘enemies of the state’ are being slaughtered – see the murder of Trotsky in Mexico in the time of Stalin.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

On the other hand, Putin now has a problem: nothing has turned the mood around the world against him quite like this attack – not even in the conciliatory D. The evil act also has poisonous consequences for Putin. Another attempt would cast even a sworn understanding of Russia into question their sympathy.

The second lockdown in the UK, plus the prospect of a hard Brexit: do the British remember anything?

No one is more angry than WmdW, as he has always praised England as a haven of pragmatism, rationality and deliberate interest politics. D, on the other hand, was romance and “much enemy, much honor”. Today, Boris Johnson himself turned his own party against himself, while even his role model Trump urges him to reason.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s jetzt mit Tagesspiegel Plus. Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen]

The Brexit project is not the objective balance between dreams and. Consequences, but furious revolution. And it is well known that it eats its children – including a “bojo” and its landslide victory ten months ago. It was once called “Rule Britannia”; now it’s “Fool Britannia” – the great nation like a buffoon.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint das Aktuellste und Wichtigste aus Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

One last note about patio heaters …

The ban on emitters should be suspended because of Covid – a sensible idea shared even by the Greens, who sit in pubs more often than the strictness of BUND and NABU. Which do we prefer: save gas molecules or systemically relevant drinks?

it strengthens social cohesion and provides safe jobs for low-income people – not to mention places of work. How should you handle a knife and fork outside in winter while holding on to the horse blanket? Those who think about the welfare of the nation want to spread warmth.