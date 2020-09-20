Klopp, the uncle Scrooge who bypassed Lampard with his broad hands and left London with his pockets full – Observe

Over the summer, Timo Werner was given as a sure sign of Liverpool at the start of the season, which has since taken off. The striker praised the English club, came to the conversation with Jürgen Klopp via video conference and everything seemed more than directed to see the German dressed in red. In the end, Werner changed his destination, signed for Chelsea and landed in London.

In an interview with The Athletic, the former RB Leipzig forward ended up explaining why he changed his mind and chose Chelsea over Liverpool. “In another world, it could have happened. If Liverpool call, you have to listen and think about it. They are one of the best teams in the world, with a great coach – German, to top it off. Of course, you have to think about it. But in the end my decision was Chelsea. But because there is something wrong with Liverpool. But at Chelsea the whole package looks better on me, ”said Werner, adding later that the conversation he had with Frank Lampard was decisive for the final leg.

He’s not going to Bayern, he’s not going to Liverpool, he’s going to Chelsea. And Timo Werner wants to leave the Champions to go to London in July

“He called me and we talked about his idea of ​​football and his idea of ​​what the team was going to be like. Seemed good to me, especially the way you spoke to me. It wasn’t like, “I’m the coach and I want you, come on, please!” He was very relaxed, wondering how I saw things, how I felt playing in one place or another. I was also able to give my opinion. He listened. In many ways, we have accepted. He wants an urgent game, to bring the game to the opponent, with quick transitions but also to be good in possession. He said: “Timo, you will be free to have the right movements on the pitch, I trust you”. It was a very good conversation, ”recalls the German.

This Sunday, the two suitors of Timo Werner met. Liverpool were on their way to Stamford Bridge on the second day of the Premier League and after both sides won the opener: Reds beat newly promoted Leeds, Blues beat Brighton. Lampard was back to betting on the 4x3x3, stressing that it will be the priority design for this season, different from the logic of the three centers with which Chelsea finished last season. Compared to the opening day eleven of the English league only one change – Loftus-Cheek left, Kovacic entered, while reinforcements Kavertz and Werner retained the title.

“We are not like the others, who are countries and oligarchs. We cannot be like Chelsea ”. Klopp criticizes 230 million spent in London

On the English champions’ side, Klopp also made only one change from the side that beat Leeds, swapping Joe Gomez for the adapted Fabinho alongside Van Dijk on the line of defense. The main novelty for Liverpool was on the bench, where Thiago Alcântara, the former Bayern Munich midfielder who was confirmed as a backup for the Reds this week, was already seated. Diogo Jota, also formalized in recent days, was not yet part of Klopp’s call.

The two teams met after a pennant exchange between the two coaches: Klopp criticized Chelsea’s spending policy, Lampard recalled that Liverpool had done the same before. On the pitch, in the opening minutes, the Reds had a clear superiority and took control of the game, which was also allowed by Chelsea – the midfielder of Lampard’s side, formed by Kanté, Kovacic and Jorginho , was responsible for controlled containment and never progressed together, only moving one player at a time so as not to unbalance the whole team. Liverpool, although with more ball, then encountered this cautious pressure from the blues and were forced to retreat to call in the opponents and then seek a more vertical pass at a time when the London team were already somewhat dismantled .

For this reason, the first movement of danger in the game appeared just after the first quarter of an hour and only thanks to a mistake from Kepa. The Spanish goalkeeper made a mistake and Salah planned to pass for Firmino, whose goal was deserted; Marcos Alonso, in a good accompaniment of the Brazilian striker, stopped the shot with his chest and avoided the Liverpool goal (14 ′). On the other side, and in the few times he tried to build from behind and catch a bit in the game, Chelsea were forced to step aside and advance from the outside, prevented to enter the central belt due to the intense pressure of the opponent.

Chelsea’s first approach to Alisson’s goal came after half an hour, with a shot from Werner going well over (32 ′), and the truth is that Liverpool have still failed to create any chances of goal, keeping something away from Kepa’s vast area despite the enormous superiority of possession. Even over the break, however, the Blues suffered a blow that turned out to be central to the rest of the game’s story. Henderson released a long through pass after an attack from Chelsea, Mané dominated and ran towards the goal and was stopped by Christensen at the edge of the box. The match referee started off by giving the central only a yellow card but was called in by the VAR and after seeing the footage he sent the Dane out, leaving Lampard’s side reduced to ten elements throughout of the second period.

At halftime, Lampard chose to keep the defense and make up for Christensen’s departure by sacrificing his offensive presence, swapping Havertz for Tomori. Klopp has already retired captain Henderson, who left the game with a physical problem, and launched Thiago Alcântara, who made his debut as a Liverpool player. The opening minutes of the second half showed from the outset that the Reds were not going to be too complacent about their offensive superiority and Chelsea resented the fact that they were reduced to ten players, giving up the attack and practically abandoning the match.

Mané opened the scoring just five minutes into the second half. In an authentic football masterclass, the Senegalese striker appeared in the center of the penalty area to stretch his head immediately after a combination between Arnold and Salah on the right (50 ′). A perfect move from the Liverpool attack, in which Chelsea could not or little to do – which did not happen in the second goal. A few minutes later, Kepa made a huge mistake and offered the ball to Mané, who intercepted the goalkeeper’s pass and calmly touched the empty goal (54 ′). In four minutes and playing against one less, Liverpool had arranged the game.

What is certain is that even with the two goals from Mané and the obvious importance of the striker in the result, it was Thiago Alcântara who impressed. The Spanish midfielder completely took over the torch of the team’s attacking movement and was the balance of the entire Reds game, with virtually every movement passing the feet of recently European champion Bayern.

Until the end, Jorginho still missed a penalty committed by Thiago on Werner (75 ′) and little or nothing happened thereafter, with Liverpool in full control. Jürgen Klopp’s side ended up leaving London with three points and a victory that seemed straightforward but was unlocked by the expulsion of Christensen, which nullified the tactical showdown that had hitherto hampered the Reds’ idea of ​​the game. . Klopp, who criticized Lampard for the millions he spent, left the meeting with Chelsea with his pockets full.