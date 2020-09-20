Mozambique and Islamist Terror: Greed for Gas – Politics

A shaky video shot on a cell phone shows five men in uniform following a woman on a tarmac road. The woman is naked. As the soldiers caught up to them, one of their pursuers hit them with a wooden stick.

Twelve blows, on the legs, on the back, in the face. The woman screams, tries to run, stumbles, one of the men in uniform shoots her chest with his Kalashnikov, she stumbles, more shots follow. The woman is no longer moving.

But even now, the recordings continue. The uniformed men put their magazines in the bodies of the dead. The shooting soldier quickly takes a selfie of himself with a victory sign. He smiles.

The video was shot in northern Mozambique, near the village of Awassi, which is considered strategically important in the Mozambican army’s fight against Islamic rebels. The conversations between the men in uniform show that they regard the woman as a sympathizer of the rebels.

The army command is shocked by the video broadcast on the internet. However, no evidence has been provided that they were actually soldiers. The rebels also used Mozambican uniforms to confuse their opponents. An investigation is announced.

Serious violations of human rights

Earlier this year, Amnesty International reported serious human rights violations by the military. The organization has videos showing the attempted beheading, torture and execution of alleged fighters of the Islamist group Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jamo. Mozambique’s security forces “don’t seem to see their opponents as humans,” said Pierd Pigou of the International Crisis Group. Nobody has been punished for this yet.

The conflict started three years ago in Cabo Delgado province. The forces of the army and the special police are failing to control the insurgents, who call themselves “Al Shabab” (Arabic: the boys) as in Somalia.

At the beginning of August, the “boys” managed to capture the port city of Mocimboa da Praia for the second time. From there, preparations for the exploitation of one of the continent’s largest gas fields off the coast of the Indian Ocean are supplied. International oil multinationals such as ExxonMobil and Total will invest more than $ 50 billion there, currently Africa’s largest economic project.

The “Al Shabab” uprising is a result of the plan. Cabo Delgado’s predominantly Muslim population sees themselves being ripped off by the predominantly Christian government elite in the south. Northern Mozambique has been the country’s backyard for decades. Illegal business, drugs, weapons and wildlife were traded here. The people of the province now finally want to benefit from the resource blessing off their coast – or else stop the project.

“Al Shabab” had to leave the field after a few days when the port city was captured for the first time, this time she was able to hold Mocimboa da Praias. Meanwhile, the “boys” use Mocimboa as the basis for further ground gains. With two speedboats left behind by the fleeing army, they are currently occupying one island after another.

Failure of the security forces

The shameful failure of the security forces has already called the South African confederation SADC on the spot. For South Africa, Tanzania or Zimbabwe, a project failure would be as catastrophic as the creation of an Islamic emirate in their backyard. “Al-Shabab” declared its loyalty to the terrorist organization “Islamic State” last year.

SADC members still shy away from military intervention in northern Mozambique. The Maputo government has not yet submitted a timetable for such an operation, South Africa said. In the times of Corona and the collapse of the economy, no one in South Africa wants military operations.

Meanwhile, the warning lights come on at ExxonMobil and Total. Suddenly it seems that the project has actually come to a halt. That is why the multinationals themselves want to cooperate in securing their gas field. Private international security companies, previously known as mercenaries, are already hoping for business.