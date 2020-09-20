Chelsea’s collection of mistakes made Liverpool’s triumph easier | premier league

In the first major test in title defense, Liverpool did not fail. This Sunday, the “reds” traveled to London to face Chelsea, the club that has invested the most in reinforcements for 2020-21, but the quality of Sadio Mané, wants to score the two goals of the match of the second round of the Prime Minister League, and a string of Londoners’ mistakes tipped the scales in favor of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After struggling on their debut in the English league against Leeds, in a match where Salah was the figure of the ‘reds’, Liverpool entered Stamford Bridge without reinforcements, but more domineering than Chelsea, who initially had two assets arrived. of the Bundesliga in exchange for millions: Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Despite the domination of the visitors, the duel remained undefined until the end of the first half, when the first error of Frank Lampard’s team appeared: Andreas Christensen made a tackle at Mané, while the Senegalese was isolated for the purpose of the blues. ”, And was expelled.

On the power play, Liverpool became more comfortable and scored soon after the teams returned from the locker room. After an excellent triangulation between Firmino and Salah, Mané took advantage of an assist from the Egyptian to open the scoring head first.

Four minutes later, another blunder from a Chelsea player resulted in another Mané goal: casually, Kepa lost the ball to the Liverpool striker and, without difficulty, Mané took advantage of the Spanish goalkeeper’s offer to double.

With around 15 minutes to go, Chelsea still had a chance to get back into the game, but Jorginho lost face to face with Alisson, allowing the Brazil international to defend themselves from a penalty.

