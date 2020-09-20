Weddings, parties, team sports: these districts currently have the most new infections – politics

At the beginning of the weekend, the number of new infections in Germany reached a new high of 2,297 – for almost five months. The number of infections is increasing in almost all of Germany.

However, three districts are particularly affected. Here, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants has risen above the critical value of 50 in the past seven days. It is the threshold during the coronavirus pandemic above which a stricter restriction concept must be implemented.

Two of the three districts are in Bavaria, Würzburg (66.5) and Munich (54.2). In between is Cloppenburg in Lower Saxony (64.4). This is evident from the Tagesspiegel figures.

While ten days ago, nine of the ten most affected districts in Germany were in Bavaria, now there are only six – in addition to the mentioned districts, the districts of Würzburg, Kulmbach, Wunsiedel in the Fichtel Mountains and Regensburg. Geographically, the virus has thus spread further in the past two weeks.

At the time, the Bavarian state government justified the high number of cases with the increase in the number of tests. However, the positive percentage of the tests also increased. The same can now be seen in the new hotspots. In addition to Cloppenburg in Lower Saxony, three districts from North Rhine-Westphalia are also in the top ten: Hamm, Mülheim an der Ruhr and Gelsenkirchen.

On the other hand, there are also eight German districts that have not registered any new infections in the past seven days. With the exception of Rhein-Lahn-Kreis in Rhineland-Palatinate, they are located in East Germany – in Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt: Uckermark, Nordhausen, Eichsfeld, Jerichower Kreis, Kyffhäuserkreis, Unstrut-Hainich-Kreis and Prignitzreis.

The corona situation in Cloppenburg is particularly surprising. With 64.4 cases, the district with its 170,000 inhabitants has 40 cases more per 100,000 inhabitants than the city of Lower Saxony with the second most cases. This is Osnabrück in the very south of the state.

Relatively the second highest number of cases in all of Germany: Cloppenburg district manager Johann Wimberg was also surprised Photo: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam / dpa

On Friday alone, 30 new infections were added, Cloppenburg has now actively infected 145. “This is very unusual for us,” said district administrator Johann Wimberg on Friday. The district has weathered the pandemic well so far. To date, no deaths have been reported.

He believes the number of new infections is growing so fast that it is due to a more lax response to the pandemic among the population. The mask requirement as well as the distance and hygiene regulations would no longer be taken as seriously as they were at the start of the pandemic.

Cloppenburg sees expansion in the field of sports and leisure

Accordingly, Cloppenburg responded with additional restrictions on public life in some communities. In the affected parts of the neighborhood, up to six people can now hold private meetings until October 4. Associations are not allowed to hold meetings, restaurants must close at 10 pm. Schools had previously been closed in the affected communities.

In addition, team sports were banned throughout the district because district administrator Wimberg and his colleagues had noted that the virus was mainly spread in the leisure and sports sector. Wimberg didn’t want to talk about a local shutdown, but said, “We’re going that way.”

Despite the new restrictions, there were numerous violations of the Corona rules on Sunday evening, “NDR” said. The Cloppenburg police said in a report of “terrifying results”.

A music bar, in which about 80 guests danced without a face mask or distance, was closed by the police. The wait staff had also ignored the requirements. Three other pubs and a shisha bar in Cloppenburg were fined.

The development over the weekend was especially bitter for football fans. Bundesliga club Werder Bremen had on Saturday not prohibited about 40 fans from the Cloppenburg district from starting against Hertha BSC.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that we can hold more home games with spectators here in Bremen and consider this measure appropriate in this context,” Werder chairman Hubertus Hess-Grunewald said in a club release on Friday. “We hope that we will understand our decision and expect to be able to welcome our fans from the Cloppenburg district again soon.”

If the Corona numbers in Gelsenkirchen remain high, no spectators are allowed to come to the Schalke Stadium on Saturday Photo: Image: Image

In some districts of North Rhine-Westphalia, the number is not increasing as much as in Cloppenburg. Gelsenkirchen is particularly affected: the city clearly exceeded the warning level, which has a value of 35 – Gelsenkirchen currently has about 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, after the so-called seven-day incidence in the city was lied about 11 a week ago.

On Monday, the authorities want to decide whether people in Gelsenkirchen should stick to stricter limits at private parties again. If the numbers remain high next week, FC Schalke 04 should play their first home game without spectators next Saturday.

The authorities want to decide after the weekend how things will go in Gelsenkirchen. “There were coordination talks this morning with the Ministry of Health, which will issue a binding statement Monday morning,” Gelsenkirchen health department head Luidger Wolterhoff said Saturday after a meeting of the city’s crisis team.

Gelsenkirchen believes it will spread to bigger parties

The day before, the city announced that exceeding the alert level of 35 cases per 100,000 residents in seven days would limit private celebrations in particular. For private parties, a maximum of 50 guests is provided. According to plans, parties in apartments “should only be possible with a maximum of 25 participants for a special occasion,” as the city announced.

“In recent days we have noticed that larger private parties in Gelsenkirchen in particular have contributed to the spread of the corona virus,” said crisis team leader Karin Welge. That is why the city wants to start with the restrictions exactly at this point.

Hamm also announced they would respond to potential restrictions on Monday. A wedding party in particular recently caused the surge there. In Hamm, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is the highest at about 44.7.

On Friday it was announced that there are still 18 cases related to a multi-day marriage in Hamm. Mayor Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann has not yet considered a radical lockdown, according to the “Westfälischer Anzeiger”. “I don’t want to close the city because a group of people broke the rules,” he said.

Hunsteger-Petermann’s office manager spoke of a “fire”. Therefore he does not want to “close anything that has nothing to do with the infection process”. A first step, however, is to reduce the number of visitors who are allowed to be in the Hammer Kirmes Park at the same time from 1400 to 999. An alcohol ban was also imposed there.

Where else the quilts from Munich. Oktoberfest is canceled – and yet the numbers in Bavaria are increasing Photo: Imago / Michael Westermann

Munich is also trying to combat the high number of infections with a ban – a ban on the Oktoberfest. The “Wiesn” was to start on Saturday, but the Theresienwiese remained largely empty as announced. But the number continues to rise. Possibly also because a “WirtshausWiesn” is being celebrated in Munich as a replacement.

The event is controversial, although the usual corona rules about distances and masks apply in the restaurants. The hosts stressed that the guidelines were strictly followed. Initially there were no incidents during the day on Saturday.

Wiesn boss and economic officer Clemens Baumgärtner urged the partygoers at the B5 radio station: “Don’t go to Oktoberfest, celebrate at the inn, it’s just better!” Mayor Dieter Reiter urged, “Make sure that music always stays in the background and your guests also adhere to the rules for infection protection. Not only at the beginning, but also after the second measure of Oktoberfest beer.”

The hosts would largely be in their own hands to avoid further restrictions through the necessary sensitivity and attention. On Monday, a crisis team must discuss whether further measures should be taken. So far only the mask requirement in Munich high schools has been expanded.

Würzburg relaxes measures and continues to restrict

“At the moment I think a decrease in the limited block lessons is disproportionate”, Mayor Reiter concludes. Crèches and day-care centers must also initially remain in operation. But depending on how the weekend fares in the state capital, further restrictions could follow Monday, especially in other areas, as Reiter announced.

In addition to Munich, the city of Würzburg in Bavaria is currently also registering a critically high number of infections of more than 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. And yet on Friday, the rules for gastronomy were adapted to the revised Bavarian Infection Protection Regulation.

In concrete terms, this means that from now on, the restaurants in the center of Würzburg can serve alcohol until 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. It is still possible to dispense food and drink afterwards without alcohol.

On the other hand, the Würzburg Administrative Court confirmed in two urgent decisions the reduction of the number of people from 100 to 50 in private parties. Limiting the group size from ten to five people in the hospitality industry is also legitimate. Furthermore, the alcohol prohibition along the Main also applies in Würzburg from 10 pm. (with dpa)