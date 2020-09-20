International
Despite Saturday’s crackdown, tens of thousands returned to the streets of Minsk | Belarus
Tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Minsk, Belarus, to demand the removal of Aleksander Lukashenko from power. It was the sixth consecutive Sunday of major demonstrations against the autocrat who has ruled the country for 26 years and who in August declared himself the winner, with 80% of the vote, in a presidential election deemed fraudulent by the opposition, the European Union and the United States.
continue reading