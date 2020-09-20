Ventura’s second direction failed. Chef Chega goes to the third attempt with the same names | André Ventura

The second list of the national council of Chega presented by André Ventura was again rejected by the delegates to the convention of Évora. Chega’s president-elect demanded just two weeks ago that proceedings be suspended and for a few minutes it was unclear whether Ventura received a third ballot.

Knowing that there would be a third election, André Ventura informed the office that he had submitted “exactly the same list” to the vote. The president of the congress table, Luís Filipe Graça, had previously joked that he was ready to stay there for a week until the list was approved.

On the table will be the chance of resignation if he fails to obtain his will for revenge on the third attempt, the PUBLIC has learned from a party source.

After the first attempt had more votes against than for and was “blocked” for lack of 69 votes, the second vote already obtained 219 “yes” and only 121 “no”. However, the statutes mandate a two-thirds approval, so this time around it would need to garner at least 227 votes in favor – and that was eight of that goal.

When announcing the results, André Ventura rightly recalled that “the structure of internal democracy requires that the national leadership be elected by two thirds of the delegates”. He stressed that it was your responsibility.

And he dramatized the speech: “I refuse, I refuse, I refuse to make this party another part of the system”. The convention hall, which was only halfway up, erupted shouting for the president’s name, but there was also a lot of cheering among the delegates who were standing near the stage.

André Ventura even turned his back on the audience, strolling on the stage, asking the delegates for calm.

“At the same time, we have to realize that democracy within Chega works, makes choices and today she has made choices twice,” he said. “As president elected less than two weeks ago, I understand that …” he began by saying, interrupted by cries, as if he anticipated his resignation. But he has just announced that he is again asking for the suspension of work in order to present a list again.

