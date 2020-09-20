27 sarcophagi discovered that may have remained sealed for 2,500 years | Archeology

Saqqara, the necropolis of the city of Memphis, one of the ancient capitals of Egypt, 30 kilometers south of the center of present-day Cairo, is often the scene of new discoveries, which is not surprising given the many Egyptian and international teams who have conducted archaeological excavations there for decades, often with the famous step pyramid built during the reign of Pharaoh Djoser on the horizon.

This Sunday, the Ministry of Antiquities announced the discovery of 14 other 2,500-year-old sarcophagi, exactly in the same place where, a week ago, 13 others had been located.

According to the government statement released by the British television channel BBC or Agence France Presse, the sarcophagi were found in an underground chamber 11 meters deep accessible through a very narrow shaft and, judging by the images broadcast by official channels and by news agencies like the EPA, remain well preserved. Some still retain the bright colors of the paints used to decorate them, in a palette where brown and blue stand out.

“The first studies have shown that these sarcophagi were completely closed,” said Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani, according to the statement quoted by the BBC. They will have remained intact since their burial, which is unusual, as many of Saqqara’s tombs and other necropolises have been looted for thousands of years.

The enthusiasm of the Egyptian authorities and the scientific community is understandable – a sarcophagus open for over 2,500 years, intact, is in itself, potentially, a very rich source of information, imagine 27.

Khaled al-Anani has promised to reveal “more secrets” at a press conference to be held in the coming days.

Around the sarcophagi, which will naturally contain mummies, several objects have been found, including small sculptures representing different deities.

Saqqara, recalls the BBC, was a huge cemetery for over two thousand years and is today one of the Egyptian sites inscribed on the World Heritage List.

Advertisements like this Sunday have been frequent in recent years as the Cairo government has relied on archeology to attract more tourists. Since the 2011 revolution, which overthrew President Hosni Mubarak, the scenario of political instability has affected the number of foreigners visiting the country.

A tomb more than four thousand years old, 50 mummies from the Ptolemaic dynasty and many other animals, such as cats, crocodiles and beetles, are among the finds that have made the headlines over the past two years.

