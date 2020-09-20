Conflict of collective bargaining in the public service: Don’t overdo it – the economy

Both sides are counting on Corona. The unions want 4.8 percent more money for the heroes of the work, who “kept the state running” during the lockout. Two and a half million public sector employees “deserved more than warm words and applause from the balcony.” Employers, on the other hand, argue with the recession (“the coffers are empty”) and trust the mood in the country: When entire industries are dysfunctional and hundreds of thousands are afraid of losing their jobs, high collective public service contracts cannot be negotiated. In particular, not employees and the self-employed who suffer from Corona and finance the income of civil servants from their taxes.

New heads on both sides

The parties to collective bargaining met on Saturday in Potsdam for the second round of collective bargaining. For the first time, Verdi’s boss Frank Werneke is negotiating at the head of the unions; On behalf of the employer, Ulrich Mädge is chairing the Federal Government as President of the Association of Local Employers’ Associations (VKA) and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. They are billions, which is why tariff trading is tough. A one percent higher income costs municipalities a good billion euros and the federal government, including civil servants, 270 euros. If you move too soon, you will lose quickly, so employers usually do not submit an offer until the third and usually the last round of collective agreements. It is scheduled for October 22 and 23. “I hope we can make good progress this weekend,” said VKA CEO Niklas Benrath of Tagesspiegel. “But it will be difficult because of the many topics on the table.”

Focus on special bonuses for hospitals

At the table of the congress hotel on Templiner See in Potsdam, there is not only a demand for 4.8 percent more money, but at least 150 euros per month. According to the will of trade unions, which include GEW (for teachers) and GdP (for the police), GEW (for teachers) and GdP (for police officers) should increase by 100 euros per month. The weekly working hours in the east are to be reduced from 40 to 39 hours, thus reaching the level of the west. Unions would like to have additional days off for particularly stressed employees and for city hospitals and geriatric care facilities with a total of almost 500,000 employees Verdi wants to enforce special regulations at a special negotiating table: 20% surcharge for Saturday services and payment of statutory breaks for change shifts in the hospital.

Frank Werneke has been chairman of Verdi for a year. For the first time, he leads the trade union negotiating committee. Photo: dpa

This catalog of requirements of employee representatives is opposed by the desire of employers to reduce wages for sick savings banks, flexible use of performance incentives and the possibility of deferred compensation – for example, an electric bike instead of Christmas bonuses. “Employees want it and we want to keep the public service attractive,” explains VKA boss Benrath of the idea with the bike.

A quarter are older than 55 years

This is what the unions want too – justifying the demand for tariffs. Problems with young talents are great and more than a quarter of employees are over 55 years old. However, young people come only if they have money – Verdi has been arguing for at least ten years. Mainly due to the transition from dusty BAT (Federal Employee Tariff) to TVÖD (Collective Public Service Agreement) in 2005 and the related zero rounds, the collective wages of civil servants have lagged behind the overall economy by almost four percent over the last 20 years. The difference in the metalworking industry is even 15 percent.

No postponement was agreed

Following the example of metalworkers who agreed in the spring to postpone the round of collective bargaining to the beginning of 2021 over Corona, the head of Verdi Werneke and his partner VKA Mägde also wanted to achieve this. But in connection with the fat toad, which employers were by no means willing to swallow. Werneke demanded a one-off payment of € 1,500 for six months, which would cost employers € 3.1 billion. “Postponing collective bargaining to the conditions that Verdi envisioned is out of the question for us,” says Benrath.

A new collective agreement until 2023?

Employers argue, as always: the public treasury is empty. The demands of the unions are exaggerated. If you have nothing, you cannot distribute anything. “Municipalities are likely to suffer the effects of the corona crisis by 2023,” says Benrath, so VKA would also like to have a collective agreement that will run until 2023. Ensuring long-term planning and calculation is very important for employers.

Ulrich Mädge, mayor of Lüneburg, heads municipal employers’ associations. Photo: dpa

Although the unions have been demanding for twelve months, a compromise is most likely to be reached on the duration of the contract. As last time, in the spring of 2018, when an agreement was reached on a total of 7.5 percent in three phases within 30 months of 2020.

Bets are difficult

“We are ready to negotiate constructively in these difficult times,” Benrath told Tagesspiegel. Empty phrases are part of tariff rituals. And yet this time it’s a lot different because of Corona. Between the second and decisive third rounds of collective bargaining, unions usually mobilize their members, who get in the mood at work or at a meeting of employees, annoy employers with warning strikes and thus cause the greatest possible economic damage with the least possible effort. This increases the willingness of employers to compromise, which is not so easy to achieve, especially for heterogeneous VKAs. But with what units should Verdi deploy? When the warning strike was announced, airport staff were always in front, but this year there is a lot of short-term work. And day care centers? Suffering parents are happy to finally put their children back into regular surgery. And then Verdi comes and challenges the teachers to strike? Difficult. This also applies to hospitals that are preparing for the Coronian autumn.

24 Berlin companies concerned

“We do not consider strikes at such an early stage of collective bargaining to be a public sector to be justifiable,” complained Claudia Pfeiffer, executive director of Berlin’s city employers, when Verdi called on several union members last week to go to Vivantes clinics. “Strikes should always be a last resort, especially in such a sensitive area as hospitals,” Pfeiffer said. What else should she say? BSR and water companies, bathroom companies, Charité and Vivantes – a total of 24 TV companies in Berlin fall under TVÖD. “We can only hope that the unions do not go too far in these difficult times,” says VKA boss Benrath. The rating is always correct – and applies to both parties.