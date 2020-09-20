Thousands of people protest in Germany to ask for EU help for refugees in Moria – Observer

Several thousand people demonstrated this Sunday in Berlin and other German cities to ask the European Union to take care of the refugees who were left homeless after the fires that devastated the Moria camp on the island Greek from Lesbos.

The protesters were accompanied to Berlin by the aunt of Alan Kurdi, the young Syrian refugee who drowned on a Turkish beach and who became a tragic symbol of the refugee crisis in 2015.

The photos of his body by the sea shocked the whole world and raised awareness of the refugees from the war in Syria.

I have decided to speak up and speak out on behalf of those who cannot do it alone … If I cannot save my own family, we will save the families of others, “said Tima Kurdi, calling on citizens write to policy makers asking to make arrangements.

“We cannot close our eyes and turn our backs on them,” he added.

Sonya Bobrik, an activist with the Seebruecke organization, said there was “enough space in Germany” to accommodate more than 1,500 refugees from those currently in Greece and whom Berlin has promised to care for.

Police said around 5,000 people took part in the Berlin protest, but other protests took place in the cities of Cologne, Munich and Leipzig.

About 12,700 people were left homeless after the fires that destroyed the Moria camp last week. Among these asylum seekers, 9,000 have been settled in a new temporary camp.

Completely destroyed by a fire between September 8 and 9, the former Moria camp, where violence, thefts and clashes were rampant – at least seven migrants died in this clash in 2020 – has started to be demolished Friday. fair, five years after its construction.

Six young Afghans are suspected of being involved in the disaster, four of whom were charged in Lesbos with arson, incitement to violence and illegal use of force.

Two other 17-year-old suspects had already been transferred to the mainland in a group of 400 unaccompanied minors from Moria, but will be returned to the prosecution at a later date, a judicial source said.