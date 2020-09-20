Scandals alienate voters and scramble municipal elections in Rio de Janeiro – Observer

Political scientists believe that successive corruption scandals involving politicians in Rio de Janeiro have caused Rio de Janeiro’s disinterest in municipal elections scheduled for November, a dispute still without favorites.

Ricardo Ismael, a sociologist and professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), said he believed voters wanted an alternative, but were much more suspicious than in the past because of the discredit towards state politicians has increased, involved in corruption scandals, including confirmed candidates in city halls.

The candidates – who will be very numerous in this ballot – will have to make a much greater effort to convince us because everyone is on the right foot, the voters are suspicious ”, underlined the professor of the PUC-RJ.

“It will be a very competitive electoral process which will only be decided in the home stretch of the first round and, probably, many people will be able to give up the vote, either because of the pandemic or because of mistrust of it. politicians from Rio de Janeiro. It’s an open process, ”added Ismael.

A political Atlas poll, published by the Valor Económico newspaper last week, found that former Rio de Janeiro mayor and re-election candidate Eduardo Paes leads with 19.7 percent of the vote, followed of the current mayor. Marcelo Crivella (11.1%), by former “fluminense” governor Benedita da Silva (9.6%), state deputy Martha Rocha (6%).

In addition to the favorites, the municipal election in the wonderful city has eleven other candidates in the dispute, the first of which is due to take place on November 15 and the second round on the 29 of the same month. In this survey, the number of voters who intend to cancel the vote – which is compulsory in Brazil – exceeds the voting intention of all candidates (22.7%).

The head of this investigation and others, Eduardo Paes, was recently charged in a lawsuit for corruption schemes investigated by Operation Lava Jato, which investigates crimes in Petrobras and other public institutions in the country, and although it is better placed that the rivals are likely to lose strength if your situation gets complicated in court.

The current deputy chief and mayor, Marcelo Crivella, is also under investigation for alleged corruption plans and, moreover, suffered great fatigue during his tenure as he was embroiled in many controversies that had already become folklore as an attempt at censorship promoted. during the last Book Biennale in Rio de Janeiro, when he grabbed a comic book magazine containing gay characters.

In this scenario, three women, Benedita da Silva, Martha Rocha and Renata Souza, will be able to surprise and convince the “carioca” electorate still undecided.

Rio de Janeiro is an excellent laboratory for emerging politicians. From time to time, new political actors leave Rio de Janeiro and achieve an unpredictable victory in the executive and legislative spheres, ”recalled Creomar de Souza, political risk analyst at Dharma Political Risk and Strategy.

“Taking as a backdrop the very process which involved the election of the President [do Brasil, Jair] Bolsonaro, who had the wear and tear of other candidates as a very important variant, we note that the rejection, disillusionment and hurt that a considerable number of voters has shown towards the Workers’ Party and other leaders have been fundamental to the Brazilian electoral process, and I think it will be fundamental again now in Rio de Janeiro, ”Souza stressed.

Ismael explained that the electoral process being dynamic, the people of Rio de Janeiro are always getting to know the candidates.

“Either way, there will be pragmatism. If the candidates are not ideal, the population knows that it will still be necessary to choose one because someone has to govern Rio de Janeiro from January 1, 2021, ”he concluded.