Isabel dos Santos and Sindika Dokolo involved in international investigation into great whites – Observer

Isabel dos Santos and Sindika Dokolo are among the confidential clients of banks that have been reported to the US authorities, according to an investigation by the International Investigative Journalists Consortium (ICIJ), of which Expresso is a part – referred to as “FinCEN Files”. The investigation stems from an information leak involving more than 2,000 bank reports, obtained by BuzzFeed News, which show how some of the world’s largest banks have been used by criminal organizations, including JP Morgan, HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

Reports of suspicious activity were sent between 1999 and 2017 by several banks to FinCEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network), a federal agency that is part of the US Treasury Department. They reveal details of bank transfers over $ 2 billion. Taking into account the amount in question, 1.3 billion relates to movements related to the American branch of Deutsche Bank and approximately 514 billion to JP Morgan.

The daughter of the former Angolan president is the target of two suspicious activity reports, both dated 2013. The first was sent to FinCEN by an employee of the compliance department of JP Morgan Chase Bank in the United States, and the document shows how JP Morgan acted as a correspondent bank in transfers associated with Isabel dos Santos’ family and the Angolan state, even though it is not its client.

Expresso points to a particular transfer of US $ 4 million made by her husband Sindika Dokolo – following Luanda Leaks, it was possible to determine that the money is linked to public funding from the state-owned diamond company, Sodiam, for the purchase of De Grisogono jewelry, which went bankrupt at the start of the year

Luanda Leaks. De Grisogono, the jewelry company of Isabel dos Santos’ husband, announced it had gone bankrupt

The second report, also from 2013, was sent by Standard Chartered in New York to FinCEN. It does not mention Isabel dos Santos, but rather a transfer of US $ 18.7 million, dated October 2006, between Unitel, an Angolan telecommunications company of which Isabel dos Santos is a shareholder and was previously president, and a BPI account in Lisbon, on behalf of a company called Vidatel Limited.

Isabel dos Santos leaves the administration of Angolan operator Unitel

Out of more than 2,000 reports that were part of this information leak, Expresso identified two documents referring to transfers whose origin or destination refers to bank accounts in Portugal – one of them includes 56 million of US dollars associated with two transfers from a BES account in the offshore of Madeira (the suspicions are linked to a Venezuelan banking group). The newspaper also highlights $ 44 million in transactions made between 2014 and 2017 that involved domestic institutions that functioned only as correspondents of foreign banks.