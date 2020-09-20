US Treasury Department Information: Data leak reveals significant deficits in the fight against money laundering – the economy

According to research by an international network of journalists, there are still significant deficits in the fight against international money laundering.

According to information released on Sunday evening by the US Treasury Department, the leak shows that banks around the world have been trading with high-risk customers for years and, despite strict regulations, accept suspected criminals as customers and make billions for them.

According to information, sometimes these processes were reported only very hesitantly and sometimes with years of delay. This is the result of a joint study carried out by several media partners, which was published under the title “FinCEN-Files”. The American online medium Buzzfeed News shared documents with the ICIJ network of journalists, allowing 110 media from 88 countries to explore.

According to information, 110 media from 88 countries participated in the research, including the GDR, WDR, “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and Buzzfeed News in Germany. According to the participating media, the “FinCEN files” contain more than 2100 reports of suspicious transactions from 2000 to 2017. The total amount of transactions is around two trillion US dollars (currently 1.69 trillion euros).

“A horrific look at the central role of the American financial system”

The tax justice network, which has been pointing to abuses in the fight against international money laundering for years, was not too surprised by the published deficits. However, the leak provides a “shocking look at the central role of the US financial system as a global money laundering engine room,” said Markus Meinzer of the German news agency.

The US ranked infamous second after the Cayman Islands in the shadow financial index. “To improve, the US would finally have to switch to exchanging tax information with the rest of the world.” Europe and Germany must insist on this. “

However, major problems remain in Germany. “After the Cum-Ex and Wirecard scandals, it must have been clear to everyone: the German financial supervisory authority Bafin has failed too often and must be fundamentally reconsidered and rebuilt,” Meinzer demanded. “If organized crime infiltrates the economy and kleptocrats plunder their states with Western banks, freedom and democracy are threatened everywhere.”

The rule of law must finally be serious and must seriously punish money laundering, Meinzer said. Germany currently plays a key role in the international fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. Because in July, Germany took over the chairmanship of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for two years through the Federal Ministry of Finance. According to the Ministry of Finance, it is an international institution in which the governments of 37 member states, as well as the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council, cooperate. (DPA)