The third was for good: the convention classifies Ventura as elected with 247 votes | Enough

In the third vote, the list of the new national office of Chega proposed by André Ventura obtained 247 votes in favor of the 273 delegates who resisted until 7:30 p.m. to vote. There was also a blank vote and 25 against.

Thus ends the marathon which started around 9:30 am and which did not end until 8 pm changed the entire program of the last day of the party convention. For example, the closing speech was reduced to a few minutes and André Ventura’s remarks shortly after the announcement of the results of the vote. The guests, including representatives of the parties who accepted Chega’s invitation, ended up spending the afternoon between the farmhouse terraces and the living room, but without a traditional ending to the convention.

Once the results were known, and with Ventura already on stage, the supporters kept shouting: “We only want Ventura can, Ventura can!” passing the music composed by an activist at the party and the speaker said “thank you, Évora. We have a president, we have leadership, we have everything. “

On stage shortly after the results were announced, André Ventura admitted that Chega “could have left a very different party than he is” at this convention. And that “he returned to the polls to say that he accepts no other path than the one he followed”, in reference to the fact that he succeeded in carrying out his will until the end of the composition of the list he defined.

“Those who thought that we would be a party like any other, in which internal power is defined behind the scenes, are disillusioned. This party belongs to the militants and will always belong to the militants ”, declared André Ventura. “I’ll never give in to backstage games, ever. Because I could be wrong and be right, but there is one thing I know: I love this country more than any politician in Portugal and I have the legitimate right to be the president of this party.

The party leader stressed that despite presenting his program in Portugal “he was on the verge of losing the path he had taken”

