Seehofer continues to reject an investigation into police racism: he does nothing for the reputation of the police – politics

They are harsh punishments and they are not from a notorious police critic. “Anyone who really uses the word individual case really can’t help it,” said Federation of German Investigators’ Chair, Sebastian Fiedler, after discovering chat groups with far-right content in the North Rhine-Westphalia police: and then sent a warning: “If an interior minister in Germany believed his state was immune to such facets, it would be hard to beat in terms of naivety.”

After unauthorized requesting of data and passing on private information to threatening letter writers in Hesse, after investigations against far-right chat groups of police officers in North Rhine-Westphalia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) keeps seeing himself more isolated with its refusal to conduct an investigation into racism in the police force.

It seems like an evasive step if he now offers the prospect of an investigation into racism throughout German society. An evasive move that does not affect the case for the public and the police themselves are entitled to it.

It is possible that the CSU politician, as a guardian of internal security, is driven by a desire to fend off even the appearance of general suspicion against police officers according to the motto: I will not let you out in the rain!

How widespread is racism among the police? Experts say: There is no data on this. Photo: imago / Deutzmann

But the more stubborn he sticks to the chosen line, the less he achieves for the reputation of the police. Does Seehofer really want to wait for individual countries to submit their own studies and he, as Federal Minister of the Interior, to comment on it from the sidelines?

It is true that some in the debate want to damage the reputation of the police. But they have long since become a fringe group, no longer playing a role in the broad alliance that now demands scientific clarification.

Even critical police experts say: we know too little about the spread and impact of far-right views in this profession. Everything will not automatically be fine if reliable data is available. But a study would be a basis for doing some things better.