Livre argues that Portugal should suspend extradition deal with Hong Kong – Observer

The Free Party defended on Sunday that Portugal should suspend the extradition agreement with Hong Kong to protect Portuguese citizens, given that the national security law of that territory may violate fundamental rights.

In a statement, the party alleges that due to the new law on internal security and “the erosion of the territorial justice system”, Portugal should suspend the extradition agreement, like Canada, from Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

It is essential that all citizens are treated with dignity, without violating their fundamental rights and with respect for international law and order, ”reads the statement in which Livre pleads with arbitrariness and possible violation of human rights. the man.

With the new law in force in Hong Kong, according to the party, “it is now possible to carry out arbitrary charges, extrajudicial detentions, secret trials, forced confessions and political censorship.”

The new legislation, according to Livre, “contradicts China’s position vis-à-vis the international community and violates the principle of“ one country, two systems ””.

On August 23, 12 pro-democracy activists were arrested by the Chinese Coast Guard on suspicion of “illegal crossing” while sailing by boat to Taiwan, where they allegedly sought political asylum.

Among the detainees is Tsz Lun Kok, a 19-year-old student at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) with dual Portuguese and Chinese nationality.

The Portuguese Foreign Ministry, as well as the Portuguese Consulate General in Macau and Hong Kong said they were monitoring the young man’s case with a Portuguese passport, noting, however, that “China does not recognize dual citizenship for Chinese citizens. . “.

A situation which would limit the intervention of the Portuguese authorities in the “humanitarian field, seeking to ensure that the detainee is well, that he is treated with dignity and that he can be defended by a lawyer”.

The Chinese judicial system provides for the use of< surveillance résidentielle dans un lieu désigné >>, which allows the authorities to stay in an unknown location accused of< mise en danger de la sécurité nationale >> for a maximum period of six months, without having access to a lawyer or contact with family members. , a form of detention that often targets human rights defenders, including lawyers, activists or dissidents.

The young man with a Portuguese passport had already been arrested on November 18, along with hundreds of other students, during the police siege of the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong (PolyU), which ended in the invasion security forces on the university campus, where police claim to have found thousands of firebombs and weapons.

The young man is accused of rioting in Hong Kong for allegedly participating in a maneuver to distract police from surrounding campus facilities in an attempt to allow refugee students to escape the countryside.

The former British colony has gone through the worst political crisis since the transfer of sovereignty to the Chinese authorities in 1997, with protests that led to the arrest of more than 9,000 people.

In June, Beijing’s response to protests that dragged on a year ago in Hong Kong came with the imposition of a national security law in China’s special administrative region, prompting activists to withdraw. refugee in the UK and Taiwan.

This law punishes subversive activities, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with penalties of up to life imprisonment.