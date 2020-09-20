Covid-19: 1st cycle classes at the Lisbon school suspended “in the coming days” | Coronavirus

The 1st cycle classes at the Laranjeiras public school in Lisbon were suspended for lack of sufficient staff, one of them having tested positive for covid-19.

According to the Laranjeiras school group, in a note sent this Sunday afternoon to the parents of the pupils of the primary school 1 / Kindergarten (EB1 / JI) of Laranjeiras, to which Lusa had access, The 1st cycle of EB1 / JI das Laranjeiras will not be able to open in the next few days ”.

“This situation is due to the fact that there are not enough operational assistants (AO), since one AO ​​will test positive for covid-19 and in order three more will be tested and will remain in isolation”, reads. we in the note.

According to the group, “the situation is being assessed on a daily basis.” “As soon as we have enough AO to open the school, we will let you know,” the group guarantees.

In addition to the suspension of undergraduate classes, also “the CAF [Componente de Apoio à Família] for the 1st cycle, it will not be able to function ”.

The school explains to the tutors that after having been informed of the result of the test and having communicated with the health delegate of the health center of Sete Rios, who decreed that “the positive case contacts (3 employees of the operational assistant ), classified as high risk, should remain in prophylactic isolation for 14 days since the last exposure ”, the Lisbon city hall was contacted to request the“ placement / transfer of certain AOs to school ”.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The municipality informed the group that “there is no OA that I can move to fill the situation”.

Classes for the 1st cycle of EB1 / JI das Laranjeiras started on Thursday.

continue reading