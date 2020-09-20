MURAIS (Hélio Morais) presents a new live album | The music

The name Hélio Morais is not unknown on the national music scene. Co-founder and drummer of Linda Martini and PAUS, he has more than 15 years of career and an extensive list of great stages where he has performed. Still, he was missing a solo adventure in his curriculum, where he could find his space.

Thus appears MURAIS, the name of the project and the first album which will be released on October 2.

The pre-presentation took place this Sunday and was reserved for those who attended Lisbon at the stadium, in São Domingos de Benfica.