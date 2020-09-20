Djokovic in an unprecedented 52nd final of a Masters 1000 | Sneakers

This Monday in Rome, Novak Djokovic will seek an unprecedented 36th title in the Masters 1000 category. In the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, against Christian Ruud (34th world), the leader of the classification canceled set points in the starting game and seven of the eight break points to win, 7-5, 6-3, and qualify for their 52nd final in tournaments of this level.

To reach a new record of 36 Masters 1000 titles, Djokovic will have to win in the final meeting of Diego Schwartzman (15th), who won an intense duel of more than three hours with Denis Shapovalov (14th), by 6- 4, 5-7 and 7-6 (7/4).

On the women’s side, Simona Halep (2nd) won the 13th consecutive victory, eliminating Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza (17th), 6-3, 4-6 and 6-4.

In the final, the Romanian faces the defending champion, Karolina Pliskova (4th), winner of Marketa Vondrousova (19th), 6-2, 6-4.

