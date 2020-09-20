Japanese Meshino give Rio Ave a draw against Tondela in discounts | Soccer

A goal by Japan’s Ryotaro Meshino, in the second minute of discounts, this Sunday allowed Rio Ave to draw 1-1 at Tondela’s home, in a first round match of the Premier League.

Ricardo Alves, after nine minutes, put the team in control of the scorer, with Rio Ave, who travel to Istanbul on Thursday to face Besiktas, in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, already tied in discounts, thanks to the Japanese Meshino, at 90 + 2, player who made his best debut in the competition.

With this tie, the two teams are installed in eighth place in the competition, with one point.

