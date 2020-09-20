Belarusian opposition leader meets with EU on Monday to demand sanctions – Observer

Belarusian opposition leader in exile and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaia travels to Brussels on Monday to call for European Union (EU) sanctions against those responsible for violence and electoral fraud in her country.

Tikhanovskaia, exiled in Lithuania, made the statements in an interview with Latvian state television, where she made a stopover en route to Brussels.

The opposition leader, who is meeting with EU foreign ministers on Monday, insisted her aim was to promote sanctions against her country’s officials and senior officials responsible for fraud and electoral repression.

He therefore hopes that the EU will not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as president when his current term expires on November 5. Sanctions against Minsk are one of the priority topics of the meeting with EU officials.

Last Friday, the 27 failed to reach a political agreement on these measures, but will resume the file on Monday.

Tikhanovskaia explained in the interview that her candidacy was submitted to the presidential elections on August 9, it was on behalf of her husband, Sergei, detained for disobedience to authority.

He chose to go into exile because he feared for his life, after Lukashenko declared himself the winner of the elections – with 80% of the vote, according to the Belarusian electoral authority, a result that the opposition does not recognize, nor the EU. “My place is not to be president, but someone to get us out of the crisis,” he added.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaia met Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics in Riga. The three Baltic republics, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia support the opposition movement and, along with Poland, are in favor of EU sanctions, including Lukashenko.

The opposition leader considers that the demonstrations taking place in the capital, Minsk, and in other cities of Belarus have changed since the first concentrations. If at the time they were against electoral fraud, today they have become a movement against the repression and extreme violence of the government.