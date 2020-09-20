UN does not support reinstatement of sanctions against Iran – Observer

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), the Portuguese António Guterres, said on Sunday that the organization would not support the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran, which continues to be demanded of the Security Council by the United States .

According to a letter obtained by the Associated Press (AP), Guterres explains that “there appears to be uncertainty” that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo activated a recoil mechanism in a 2015 resolution. of the UN Security Council, signed between Tehran and six other nuclear powers.

Washington said on Saturday that all sanctions against Iran had been reinstated, a move that other member states reject, deeming illegal, and should ignore.

The United States’ announcement is expected to generate controversy at the United Nations General Assembly, which begins on Monday and will be conducted primarily via video conference due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The recent announcement by Republican executive Donald Trump comes 30 days after Pompeo notified the Security Council of the activation of the mechanism that restores sanctions against Tehran, for alleged non-compliance with the agreement signed five years ago .

Guterres writes, in the letter to which the PA had access, that the Security Council has yet to take any decision on the American requirement, and that most of the countries in that body consider that the letter sent by Pompeo “does not constitute a notification” of activation of the mechanism.

The United States unilaterally announced that UN sanctions against Iran were back in place and pledged to sanction any violations, in a move that could increase Washington’s isolation, but also international tensions.

Mike Pompeo indicated that these punitive measures are “again in force” from 8 pm Saturday (1 am Sunday in Lisbon).

In August, Washington launched a UN process to reinstate all international sanctions against Iran, created with the 2015 nuclear deal, on the grounds that Tehran had failed in its obligations.

The rest of the world powers, in addition to the United States, with veto power over the Security Council, such as China and Russia, but also Washington’s European allies, have challenged the Trump administration’s statement and have ruled that Washington does not have the right to use this mechanism for abandoning the pact with Iran in 2018.

“Any decision or action taken with the intention of reinstating” the sanctions “will have no legal effect”, replied in advance France, the United Kingdom and Germany, in a joint letter sent Friday to the presidency of the organ.

Germany is not a member of the UN Security Council, but participated in the negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

The UN Security Council is made up of 15 countries, including five permanent – United States, France, China, Russia and United Kingdom – and 10 non-permanent – Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia, South Africa, Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.