Chega’s Growing Sorrows Made Up of Guerrillas, Complaints, and Calls for Unity | Parties and movements

It is a usual portrait in the major parties: the congresses are used to leaving criticisms and complaints, to reveal the hassles and guerrillas of the power of the council, to denounce the disagreements within the teams, to point the finger at the authorities. jurisdictional. With nearly a year and a half and an electoral gap that surprised the competition and to a large extent even theirs, Chega is already experiencing these growth difficulties and this was evident in the party convention in Évora.

continue reading