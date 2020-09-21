Local accommodation, hotels and hostels have 4500 beds for students | University education

Local accommodation companies, hotels and hostels have placed 4,500 beds for higher education students at regulated prices, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education said ( MCTES).

The announcement comes after agreements with Movijovem, which manages youth hostels, and local accommodation associations and structures and hotels that have committed to providing student accommodation by the end of the 2020 academic year / 2021 “in conditions of comfort, quality and safety.” The agreements begin to be signed this Monday and Tuesday during public ceremonies in Porto, Vila Real and Lisbon.

In early August, the PUBLIC reported that MCTES was making an agreement with hoteliers in major cities for the academic year that begins now, but it is not yet clear how many beds would be available.

Student residences have lost around 15% of places due to directives from the Directorate General of Health (DGS), which establishes a distance of two meters between beds. According to the MCTES, this new agreement now signed represents a 16% increase in available beds compared to the previous year, when they were 15,965. In total, this academic year, there will be 18,455 beds for students. – the sum of beds in homes (12,855), beds with protocols with institutions and municipalities (1,100) and these new beds (4,500).

The agreement compensates for the lack of places due to security rules and allows for the addition of beds in the student housing market, which has been in deficit for several years. MCTES adds that the Digital Student Housing Observatory – a platform that daily identifies the private offer of student housing, as well as the rents charged – recorded, until September 18, around 10,520 rooms across the country, with average prices 13% lower than in 2019, both in Lisbon and in Porto.

Price limits vary by city

The agreements concluded with Movijovem and the various structures representing hotel units and local flat-rate monthly accommodation indexed to accommodation supplements for displaced scholarship holders: the limit for the municipalities of Lisbon, Cascais and Oeiras is 285 euros; for Porto, Amadora, Almada, Odivelas and Matosinhos, it is 263 euros; for Funchal, Portimão, Vila Nova de Gaia, Barreiro, Faro, Setúbal, Maia, Coimbra, Aveiro and Braga is 241 euros; and for other countries, it is 219 euros. According to the ministry, the values ​​”will now have to be confirmed and implemented individually and after contact by the students themselves”.

“These agreements thus strengthen the installed capacity of public student accommodation and also promote strategic cooperation with the tourism sector, making it possible to maintain jobs and take advantage of structures which, faced with the decline in tourism demand, are facing additional sustainability challenges ”says the statement.

Citing data from the Observatory, the MCTES indicates that the minimum, average and maximum rental prices per room have all decreased compared to 2019. In the case of Lisbon, the minimum price has increased from 240 euros to 185 euros and the maximum of 593 to 500 euros. In Porto, the minimum price went from 203 to 167 euros and the maximum price from 460 to 421 euros.

As the PUBLIC had already mentioned, in higher education there are 100,000 displaced students and 80,000 scholarship holders and the lack of student accommodation has become a central problem in the last two years, which has led the government to present a plan for the creation of 11,500 beds during this legislature.

According to a table now provided by the ministry, the impact of the pandemic and the security measures adopted in the meantime have had different consequences on the accommodation of each establishment, varying between drops of 44% at the University of the Azores , 32% at the University of Lisbon, 22% at the University of Beira Interior, 15% at the University of Porto, 12% at the University of Évora or 3% at the universities of Algarve and Coimbra. This means that, out of the total number of university residences, it has increased from 15,073 beds available in 2019/2020 to 12,855 in this academic year which begins now.

