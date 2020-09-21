Emmys 2020: “Why are we having an awards show in the middle of a pandemic?” | Emmy

At the start of the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards this Sunday night, Jimmy Kimmel, the presenter, addressed an empty audience, with images and sounds of people laughing in years past to be shown instead of a live audience. The host himself mentioned it after appearing in the audience, ending up showing the places with no one, replaced by large cardboard cutouts of the nominees, in all cases except Jason Bateman, who was really there. Shortly before, on the red carpet, the nominees were interviewed from home, by videoconference. And it is at home, or during controlled gatherings, that the winners received the statuettes, delivered by people in costume to deal with hazardous materials.

Jimmy Kimmel even asked in the opening monologue, “Why are we having an awards ceremony in the middle of a pandemic?” The answer given by itself is that while the Emmys are “frivolous and unnecessary” every year, they are also “fun”. Despite the lack of audiences, presenters and winners joined Jimmy Kimmel and even attended the ceremony, with names like Jennifer Aniston (who, along with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, starred in a mini-cast of the Cast of Friends), Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Carrigan, Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis, Randall Park, Anthony Anderson, Cynthia Erivo, Laverne Cox or Tyler Perry, who won the Governor’s Award.

It wasn’t until an hour after the opening of the ceremony that there was finally a statuette that was not for Schitt’s Creek, the legally unseen Canadian comic series in Portugal about a fallen wealthy family. disgraced who must live in a small town that one of the members bought to come to the days of the fat cows. Until then, the creation of son and father duo Dan and Eugene Levy, much helped by comic book legend Catherine O’Hara, with whom Eugene has worked since the days of the SCTV seminal sketch series, has swept away everything. that was a price. comedy. For the first time, a series won all the acting awards in its category and a comic book series won all the awards. In all, there were seven statuettes for the series which ended this year after six seasons.

In the drama field, Succession, which is actually a comic book series, won four awards, including Best Drama Series. Jesse Armstrong, the British creator behind this HBO phenomenon about the succession crisis in a media empire, spoke out in his final speech against media moguls who are helping fascists come to power. In the drama category, Jeremy Strong won the Best Actor award for her role in the series, while Zendaya, 24, became the youngest actress to win the Best Actress award for Euphoria, also from HBO. In the secondary categories, Julia Garner, of Ozark, of Netflix, and Billy Crudup, of The Morning Show, of Apple, were surprises.

Watchmen, Damon Lindelof’s adaptation for HBO from the classic graphic novel Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons wrote in the 1980s, managed to win four Emmy Awards, including Best Limited Series and Best Actress for Regina King, who thus won her fourth figurine. In acceptance speeches, screenwriter Lindelof and Cord Jefferson highlighted the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma massacre, a gruesome historical fact that is an important part of the white supremacist story in law enforcement that the series attempts to tell. , in which armed groups of whites, with the blessing of the authorities, destroyed an entire thriving black community, killing and injuring hundreds of residents. Lindelof also left a tip about the times we live in when many people complain about a hypothetical ‘cancellation culture’: “Stop worrying about being canceled and ask yourself what you do to be renewed”.

Still in a limited series, Mark Ruffalo received an award for I Know This Much is True, another HBO series, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Watchmen and Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America, from FX. Maria Schrader won Netflix’s Unorthodox Directing Award.

The ceremony was performed to the music of D-Nice, who was a member of KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions. SIC Caras exposed it with a few flaws throughout the night. It was time for an in memoriam cut with a version of Nothing Compares 2 U, the classic Prince immortalized by Sinead O’Connor, played by ELLE, David Letterman presenting John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight award with a tuxedo which he says , he hasn’t worn since he presented the Emmy in 1986, pulling out drug jokes, Neil Diamond and Oliver North.

