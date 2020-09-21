What worries the parties most about the Costa Silva plan | Recovery

This Monday and Tuesday, António Costa receives the parties to talk about the recovery and resilience plan, the first version of which is due to be delivered to Brussels on October 15. Last week, the government received from Director António Costa Silva the final version of the strategic vision that will serve as the basis for the national plan to revive the economy after the pandemic. And the parties had the opportunity to hear Costa Silva in Parliament. Here are the clues they left on what concerns them most.

