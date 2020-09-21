Lula da Silva and Zapatero among over 100 politicians calling for Julian Assange’s release – Observer

More than 100 politicians, including former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and former Brazilian President Lula da Silva, have called for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Thirteen former and current heads of state and government, numerous deputies and diplomats from 27 countries have signed a letter promoted by the international organization of lawyers “lawyers4asange” in which the United Kingdom is invited to suspend extradition to United States and in which it is denounced ”. the illegality ”of the trial against Assange, according to a statement.

In the letter, lawyers and legal experts argue that the US-initiated extradition trial, which charges the Australian with 18 alleged crimes of espionage and computer intrusion, “violates national and international law and the right to a fair trial and other human rights. “And” threatens the freedom of the press and democracy “. Among the politicians who signed the text were former British union leader Jeremy Corbyn; former Brazilian heads of state, Dilma Roussef; from Argentina, Alberto Fernández; from Colombia, Ernesto Samper; from Bolivia, Evo Morales; or from Paraguay, Fernando Lugo; as well as the current president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. The initiative joins other campaigns promoted to obtain the release of the journalist (who is in pre-trial detention), including one by Amnesty International (AI) in which he calls on Washington to drop his charges, which has already collected more than 400,000 signatures. .

Assange, 49, faces the third week of his London extradition trial on Monday due to revelations on his WikiLeaks website, which he dismisses as politically motivated. In addition to questioning the legality of the process, the organization “lawyers4assange” complains that the British principle of “open justice” and transparency has been called into question by not allowing access to the room, even remotely. , to “independent observers” such as AI and MPs from several countries.