“Trump and Almagro worked hard” to make Latin America the fifth largest in the United States | Interview

For Guillaume Long, there was no fraud during the 2019 presidential election in Bolivia. The same one that the Organization of American States (OAS) called fraudulent, which led to street protests, movements of the armed forces and the resignation of Evo Morales, who was re-elected in the first round. The former Ecuadorian foreign minister now works as a political analyst for a North American think tank, the Center for Economic and Politic Research (CEPR), which has analyzed in detail the arguments of the OAS and accuses the led organization by Uruguayan Luis Almagro for “error or bad faith”.

continue reading