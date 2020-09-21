Corona Strategy for Fall and Winter: Spahn Aims to Establish “Fever Clinics” Across the Board – Politics

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) aims to set up numerous so-called fever clinics in preparation for a possible further significant increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the fall. He counts on the associations of statutory health insurers to provide such central contact points for patients with respiratory complaints, said Spahn of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”. These ambulances should “ideally be reachable across the board” in the fall.

The Minister of Health also announced that in mid-October, in coordination with the federal states, he would further develop the strategy for the corona tests. The rearrangement of the testing strategy is already underway and testing capabilities have increased enormously. In the past four weeks alone, about a third of all tests in Germany had been done since the start of the pandemic.

Spahn was concerned about the increasing number of infections in countries such as Austria, France and the Netherlands. Germany is well positioned: “We are much better prepared for everything that may come than spring,” said the CDU politician at Deutschlandfunk. There are currently even more intensive care beds available in Germany than France and Italy have combined. In addition, the occupancy is more manageable than at the beginning of the year.

According to Spahn, there should be a separate strategy for the risk groups. “It is important that we continue to protect particularly affected risk groups and sharpen the concepts for this in daily life,” said the CDU politician. “That’s why preventive batch testing in sensitive areas such as nursing homes is an integral part of the fall and winter testing strategy. There we must prevent the virus from entering. The highest level of vigilance still applies. “

Spahn expects that, in coordination with the federal states, it should be clear by mid-October how the general test strategy for autumn and winter will be further developed. Rapid antigen testing is planned as well as new requirements from the Federal Department of the Interior for quarantine times for returnees from high-risk areas. (dpa, AFP, Reuters)