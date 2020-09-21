Heribert Schwan wants to appear before Federal Constitutional Court: Kohl’s memoir writer announces constitutional complaint

The book author Heribert Schwan wants to submit his legal dispute with the widow of Helmut Kohl to the Federal Constitutional Court. The journalist and historian told the German news agency in Cologne on Monday that he would file a constitutional complaint against a decision by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on the matter.

The BGH in Karlsruhe had decided at the beginning of the month that Schwan should tell the widow Maike Kohl-Richter what contents he still had from his long talks with the former chancellor. It’s about audio copies and typewritten passages of conversations that Schwan had with Kohl in 2001 and 2002 in preparation for his memoirs. Schwan was the ghostwriter of the Kohl memories.

However, before the last part was completed, the two fell out. As a result, Schwan published a book on Kohl on his own initiative, which resulted in years of litigation. This is now being continued by the widow of the politician who died in 2017.

Schwan stated that his constitutional complaint would specifically address the fundamental right to freedom of the press, which the BGH had not addressed. “On the other hand, we will complain that I myself was in no case heard of initiating and executing my collaboration with Helmut Kohl, despite the corresponding evidence.”