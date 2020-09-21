TikTok Global launches public offering of shares – Observer

TikTok Global, the new company that has reached an agreement with the North American multinationals Oracle and Walmart to be able to continue operating in the United States (USA), will launch a public offering of shares, it was announced on Monday.

In a statement, Chinese tech company Bytedance, owner of the TikTok app, said the measure was aimed at improving “the structure and transparency of the business.”

According to the note, TikTok Global will hold a round before the Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will leave the Chinese company with an 80% stake in the new company.

Bytedance also clarified that the contribution of five billion dollars (4.2 billion euros) to an education fund in the United States (USA), announced by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is not not linked to the agreement reached. .

This amount is based on estimates of taxes that the company will have to pay in the coming years, according to the press release quoted by the Efe news agency.

The US government on Saturday announced it would postpone the implementation of measures against TikTok for a week after the US president gave the “green light” to an agreement so that he could continue to operate in the country, involving the Oracle, as a technology partner, and Walmart, in business terms.

The deal also provides that the two companies can buy up to 20% of TikTok.

TikTok Global will be responsible for providing TikTok services to users in the United States and “to most users in the rest of the world,” the companies said.

The agreement also states that TikTok Global “will be majority owned by US investors, including Oracle and Walmart,” and that it will be an independent US company, headquartered in the US, with four Americans among the five members of the board of directors. Administration.

Oracle, an American multinational computer technology company, will be responsible for all information intended for North American users of the Chinese video sharing application, and for the protection of computer systems, in order to ensure compliance with imposed national security requirements. by Trump Administration.

Walmart, a U.S. multinational retailer, will provide digital commerce platforms and other business services to TikTok, which has approximately 100 million users in the United States and nearly one billion worldwide.

TikTok Global’s board will include Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming and North American company Walmart chairman Doug McMillon.

Oracle will have secure access to the source code of the TikTok application, although the agreement does not include the transfer of algorithms or other technologies, depending on the version.

Following the announcement of the deal, the US Department of Commerce announced on Saturday that it would postpone the TikTok unloading ban until at least September 27.