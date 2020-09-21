Costa takes advantage of von der Leyen’s visit to lay the foundations for Recovery. And press left with agreement – Observer

On September 29, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be in Portugal to participate in the Council of State, at the invitation of the President of the Republic. But he had another invitation and will also be alongside the Prime Minister when he presents the first and most developed version produced by the Government of the Plan for Recovery and Resilience. This week begins with António Costa calling on the parties to negotiate this proposal and wishing for a broad commitment, even when he sees that the morality of the left is more distant than at other times, in particular in the PCP which he will try to convince with local proposals. After all, the local authorities are on their way.

Von der Leyen will present the European program and, subsequently, António Costa will lift the veil of what he draws – from the “Strategic Vision” of businessman António Costa Silva – to post-Covid. We already know that Prime Minister António Costa’s program will include three major blocks in which the measures will be taken: resilience, climate transition and digital transition. And although there is a European orientation according to which 30% of the financial package that will go to Portugal (12 billion euros) in the form of a subsidy is dedicated to policies to combat the climate problem, the bloc with the largest share financial allocation will be that of Resistance.

It is here that the government will integrate measures for social areas, namely for investment in the NHS – and here it has already underlined as a main objective the reformulation of the continuing care network. But it is also in this block that the policies of housing, qualification, innovation, elimination of content costs for companies and the bet on infrastructures, forests and water (which overlap such an environmental bet).

These are also the areas where the most emblematic measures of the “vision” prepared by the Costa Silva businessman, to whom Costa commissioned the work, have appeared. But we still need to know everything about what is there: what the government will benefit from and how it will pay. And this last point involves several paths, depending on the project in question, since each of the European funding envisaged (React-EU, the recovery and resilience program (PRR) and PT 2030, the ten-year financial framework).

The Costa Silva plan in 9 strategic objectives, transport and health infrastructures and 6 clusters

Since everyone has their implementation deadline (for example, the PRR should apply until 2026 and the PT 2030 until 2030), what the government is doing now is to integrate each of the measures into the right program. . In addition, it is also necessary to assess the thematic eligibility of each of them, the EU having defined priorities for the application of this mechanism created in a European Council with multiple and difficult blades. Each of the plans for each member state will have to go through Brussels and be delivered before October 14. And the schedule is already tight, because two days earlier (October 12), the government must also hand over the state budget for next year to parliament.

Technical negotiations are already underway, but politically there is still a long way to go with António Costa not to respond to the challenge he left for a more extensive and written agreement allowing for greater policy predictability and greater stability in the execution of these financial instruments.

On the government side, there is a willingness to stage BE in measures that attempt to put an end to precariousness and informality in the work environment. In other words, the party led by Catarina Martins will be open to more negotiations in these areas, with the government waiting for a vote on the budget in return. But the attempt goes further than that, with Costa wanting to use the remaining instruments to force a longer chord over time.

With the PCP, the same thing, even if the Communists, at this stage of the negotiations, are much more reserved than they were in the negotiations of the previous years. So far they have only asked questions and everything the government knows about what the Communists want in this budget has come to it thanks to Jerónimo de Sousa’s intervention at the Festa do Avante.

And unsure of the PCP’s feasibility of the government’s proposal, Costa at least hopes the Communists won’t repeat what they did in the Supplementary. At that point, they came back, for the first time, against a government budget, which did not make the proposal unworkable, but (practically) hurt the idea of ​​a reissue of the craft.

The government is thus preparing to report important work to the PCP, appealing to the high level of sensitivity of municipalities to a year of local elections. Jerónimo de Sousa’s party had the worst electoral result ever recorded in the last municipalities (2017) and at that time it even forced António Costa to call the Communist leader to a private meeting to measure the pulse of the machine then still existing. The PCP had voted for the first time after this solution and the result was in sight. The craft continued on its way, but its repetition was immediately questioned.

“There is no deal with the PCP if the PCP does not want it.” This is the idea António Costa has in mind at this point. With the BE, the government agrees that the deal depends a lot on how far the PCP is prepared to take. Clinging to the Communist sentence in the Supplementary Budget, in which despite the vote against the party, it soon became clear that this did not mean that in the future this position could not be revised in other budgets, the government is moving forward with all the load, that is, by maintaining the challenge. an extended agreement. And with tantalizing communist-focused preparations like the rapid tram to Loures, a municipality run by the PCP. He would win the PS (with the Communists reaching out) and the PCP (with a victory to be hailed in the campaign).

The design is done on several boards, in a kind of game in which the government will try to distribute the measures between the different financing plans and at the same time tie the partners to medium and long term plans. The objective is to try to prove that this can be a profitable way for the different partners. Of course, the only one that votes in Parliament is the shorter-term plan, the budget for 2021. Here, understanding is a requirement of the PS. Reaching an agreement for medium and long term projects may be halfway to this goal.

Once this calendar is fulfilled, the socialist leader will turn – albeit momentarily – to domestic politics. On October 24, the PS National Commission will meet to define the party’s strategy for the presidential elections.

This is a subject to which António Costa does not intend, according to the Observer, to give much time. The socialist leadership will raise the issue for internal debate, but it is almost certain that it will not support any candidacy. And this even if Ana Gomes is already installed in the socialist district. She herself knows this and said it even before she ran for office, assuming in an interview with RTP that António Costa would never allow her to be the PS-backed candidate.

The socialist leadership is convinced, at this point, that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will not end up being a stumbling block for the government in a second term. And this is because Marcelo will always tend to prefer to stay in history rather than repeat what has already been done, in the socialist record. And in the past, Jorge Sampaio and Cavaco Silva dissolved Parliament in the second term and only Mário Soares did not – and under much safer conditions for the government, since 1987 and 1995 (almost both terms of Soares). Belém) Prime Minister Cavaco had an absolute majority in Parliament. Costa didn’t.