The EU’s fault: people flee where the West fails: politics

The agreement within the federal government that Germany could accept 1,553 refugees from Greece came almost exactly five years after another historic and lonely decision. It was on the night of September 4, 2015, when Chancellor Angela Merkel accepted the request of her Austrian counterpart Werner Faymann and sent the refugees, who had almost been expelled from Hungary, across the Austrian border into Germany.

The rest is history. In 2015, 1.1 million asylum seekers were eventually registered and 476,000 asylum applications were submitted. So much for the figures from the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

In 2019, 165,938 asylum seekers in Germany applied for asylum, the largest groups – as in 2017 and 2018 – from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. In the sometimes very heated and controversial discussions about how many people Germany could take in, what Europe should do and how to deal with those EU states that allow themselves ample financial support from Europe but do not want to take on any responsibility or burden , a completely different question goes down completely: that of Western complicity in the Middle Eastern refugee movement that has been going on for years.

The fact that this subject hardly plays a role in official politics probably also has to do with the fact that it is very difficult to deal with these facts. It would soon become apparent that most of the refugees come from those countries and regions where the West, often led by the US, intervened militarily, but ultimately did not deploy enough.

There may have been good reasons to intervene en masse in both Afghanistan and Iraq, for example to disable – for example Afghanistan – the masterminds of terrible terrorist attacks such as 9/11 or to overthrow dictators who – for example Iraq – have attacked neighboring countries .

In Afghanistan, however, there was a lack of military strength and sufficient support from the population for a long-term successful intervention. In Iraq, the United States sent the entire army home unpaid after a bogus ground for intervention anyway, leading thousands of fighters to the Islamic State but starving.

And how was it in Syria? A lack of Western determination to support the fight against a dictator and the cold-bloodedness of Russian President Putin to take advantage of US weakness eventually stabilized the position of ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Tens of thousands of people are still fleeing Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. But as early as the first months of 2015, an emergency developed in the refugee camps in the Middle East, giving the poverty and emergency migration to Europe, which continues to this day, the momentum with which we can still face helplessly. : The UN refugee agency UNHCR is cutting food rations in the camps in half because UNHCR member states had cut their payments en masse.

Anyone who had until then wanted to wait in the camps for peace in Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan had nothing more to hold on to. To say this is history would be wrong. The US, Europe, we are partly responsible for this refugee movement. That, too, should determine our attitude toward those seeking protection.