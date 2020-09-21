More than 200 Portuguese and Timorese arrived in Dili this Monday by flight from Lisbon – Observador

More than 200 people, mostly Portuguese teachers and Timorese students, including citizens of other countries, arrived in Dili on Monday on a flight from Lisbon, operated by the company euroAtlântico.

EuroAtlântico’s Boeing B767-300ER arrived in Dili at around 11:15 am (3:15 am in Lisbon), after a direct trip from Lisbon with technical stops in Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.

On board, 119 Portuguese citizens traveled (some have dual nationality), mostly teachers from the Portuguese school in Dili.

76 Timorese also traveled, almost all of the students who were in several countries and concentrated in Lisbon to be able to return home, after months without being able to do so.

Among the passengers are also two citizens of the United Kingdom, a Brazilian citizen, three Cape Verdeans, a Spanish and an Irish, according to a source of the company.

The flight, an initiative of euroAtlântico itself, was organized to allow teachers from the Portuguese School of Dili (EPD) to return to Timor-Leste, which left on a repatriation flight operated by the same company.

Timor-Leste, which has an active case of Covid-19 (with 26 patients recovered since the start of the pandemic), has been without commercial flights since March, leaving the country virtually isolated.

The country is currently in the fifth period of a 30-day state of emergency, with restrictions on entry by land and air.

The trip, scheduled for September 6, was postponed at the request of the Timorese government to authorize the repatriation of the Timorese students.

All passengers had to pass negative tests for Covid-19 and will now have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period in Dili.

The plane spent the night in Dili before returning to Lisbon, picking up Portuguese and Timorese – all had to pass negative Covid-19 tests – who had no alternative to leave Timor-Leste.

This flight to Lisbon is followed by 24 Portuguese, 25 Timorese, one German and two Cape Verdeans.

The flight is expected to land in Lisbon at the end of Tuesday evening.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed at least 957,948 deaths and more than 30.8 million cases of infection in 196 countries and territories, according to a report by the France-Presse (AFP) news agency.