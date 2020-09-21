Madrid. Show suspended after public protests for lack of distance – Observer

Public protests at the Teatro Real in Madrid, due to lack of social distance, led to the suspension of a show this Sunday.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, the outrage was felt because there were no vacant seats among those who had not gone to the theater together. In the higher rows and further from the stage – where seat prices are cheaper – there were up to 15 seats in a row, one of the spectators said. However, the situation was no different in the rows closest to the stage, as the journalist and writer Rosa Montero, who was at the theater on Sunday, reports: “The 12 or 14 first rows, the most expensive, did not have not a single free space. “

Precise in everything except far from the patio of the butacas. The softest fourteen rows, the meanest faces, were stroked with no loose soles. Watch this video, and we went there a lot: the girls in front of the kids were there and my friend https://t.co/g6rJTNiVrB pic.twitter.com/KtlwZLqneO

– Rosa Montero (@BrunaHusky) September 20, 2020

People started to clap, as you can see in the video posted to Twitter by Rosa Montero, to show their displeasure. Police were even called to the scene, after theater officials said they would delay the start of the show for anyone who wanted to leave the theater and demand the return of the ticket money.

The orchestra, which would play Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Um Baile de Masque”, tried to start the show again, but without success. As the protests continued, the show was eventually put on hold.

In a statement, Teatro Real assured that the performance capacity was 51.5% and that the standard imposed by the Madrid community is 75%. Despite this, he announced that he would open an investigation to find out what had happened “and that he will take the necessary measures” to ensure that the next shows go smoothly.